Steve Smith to open the batting for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first

Steve Smith. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)
  • Veteran Steve Smith is set to open the batting for Australia in their T20I series against South Africa.
  • Smith recently relaunched himself as an opener for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.
  • Australia will play three T20Is and five ODIs against the Proteas from 30 August to 17 September.

Steve Smith will open the batting when Australia meet South Africa in an upcoming Twenty20 series, selectors said, putting him in the box seat to do the job alongside David Warner at next year's T20 World Cup.

It is a remarkable renaissance for the 34-year-old, who was largely overlooked for Australia's starting XI at last year's failed T20 World Cup campaign.

Smith, who usually bats at three or four, relaunched himself as an opener for the Sydney Sixers in a short Big Bash League cameo at the end of last season, smacking two sizzling centuries.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said it earned him the right to do the same for the first time at international level in the sport's shortest format, filling a hole left by Aaron Finch's retirement.

"He'll open in South Africa and I guess he's the one guy out of those multi-format players who is heading across that we wanted to give him that opportunity," Bailey said after announcing the squad on Monday.

"It was pretty exhilarating, his innings in the Big Bash, and highlighted his skill set and what he can do.

"The way he played in the Big Bash, that's something we want to see replicated internationally, so it's important that he gets an opportunity to have a crack at that.

"He was really keen to come across and be a part of that."

It gives Smith the chance to cement the spot ahead of the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

Finch's long-time opening partner Warner is being rested for the three T20s in Durban from 30 August to 3 September.

In Warner's absence, any of Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis or even big-hitting debutant Matthew Short could open alongside Smith.

Former captain Finch's retirement also opened the door to a new T20 skipper, with Marsh getting the nod after his own career revival in the format.

"We're excited to see what he does with the titled leadership next to him," said Bailey.

"The personality and the way he drives the culture with the team is excellent, so looking forward to seeing what extra he brings from a tactical point of view."

The five-game ODI series will run from 7-17 September. The first three games will be played in Bloemfontein, before the final two move to Centurion and Johannesburg.

Australia T20 squad:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad:

Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

