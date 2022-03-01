Struggling Markram 'one knock away' from return to form: 'I see the disappointment'

Aiden Markram's frustrations with the bat continued in New Zealand.

Skipper Dean Elgar is backing his team-mate to come good.

Markram will be pressed for a place in the team by the returning Keegan Petersen for the Bangladesh series.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar says Aiden Markram is "one knock away" from a return to form.

Heading into the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Markram was averaging just under 10 from his previous 10 Test innings and around 25 for his last 20 Test matches.

That return has left him fighting for his place in the side, and there were a few eyebrows raised when he was backed again for the second Test at the Hagley Oval, which the Proteas won on Tuesday to level the series at 1-1.

Markram's sparkling 42 in South Africa's first innings was yet another reminder of the obvious and abundant talent he possesses, but it was also another case of him not converting a promising innings into something of real substance.

He was out to a 'Jaffa' from Matt Henry for just 14 in the second innings, but skipper Elgar was pleased with his overall contribution to the match.

"There's no doubt that Aiden has been under pressure from a run-scoring point of view," said Elgar after play on Tuesday.

"I've always said Aiden is one knock away from being back in form, and I know he got some runs in the first innings, which was great to see.

"Hopefully the confidence that he gets out of that innings goes a long way for him. I know he's still got a lot more in the tank and I can see the disappointment when he fails.

"It was good to see him contributing in the second Test."

The Proteas are next in Test action on 31 March when they host Bangladesh in the first of two encounters in Durban and then Port Elizabeth.

One man who is likely to complicate matters is Keegan Petersen, who was man of the series against India but then missed the trip to New Zealand due to a Covid-19 issue.

Petersen will almost certainly return at No 3, and with Sarel Erwee carding a maiden Test century in the second Test, Markram could be up against Rassie van der Dussen for a spot at No 4.

Temba Bavuma, meanwhile, continued to chip in with scores of 7, 41, 29 and 23 in what was a disappointing return by his standards.

"He's growing with every innings he is playing and he is definitely showing a calmer head at the crease," Elgar said of Bavuma.

"I think that's come in with the extra responsibility of being a leader, and I know Temba is not too far away from scoring a big one for us."