Struggling Markram set for Proteas axe: 'We can't carry spots in the batting'

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar says Aiden Markram's place in the team is vulnerable because of his poor run output.

Markram made 15 and 2 in SA's innings and 276-run defeat against New Zealand in Christchurch last week.

Elgar said they can't afford to carry passengers with a series at stake.

Without letting off too much, but also being telling, Proteas captain Dean Elgar says fellow top-order batter Aiden Markram has been put on notice because of what's become his terminal lack of form.

Markram, who batted one spot lower at number three in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch last week, is in the firing line.

His 15 and 2 in SA's forgettable innings and 276-run defeat against New Zealand meant his average in the past 10 innings has dropped to 9.7.

That's dragged his career average down to 35.30, but the inability to get going at all has now become an issue of national cricketing importance.

After his bright start in the 2017/18 where he sparkled against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, India and Australia at home, travails against spin in Sri Lanka in 2018 led to a gradual erosion of his confidence.

There was an uptick against Pakistan last year, but that credit has seemingly been maxed out as Markram has failed to find solutions to his woes.

"It’s a tough one and I don't think I have to speak to him anymore. I've had a lot of tough conversations with him around him needing to score runs for us," Elgar said.

"He kind of understands the situation he's in at the moment in that his position is a little bit vulnerable.

"I'd like to think he's a lot cleverer than that as a player and you don't need to harp on too many things with him.

"He knows he needs to contribute for us. He knows he's in an important position for us in the top order and we need guys firing."

With Elgar being clear on how their batting has consistently failed to front up with big collective and individual scores, it's left little to no room for passengers in their batting group.

Elgar said his approach to Markram has been measured, but with a series and possible history at stake, molly-coddling has the potential to be counter-productive.

"We can't carry a few spots in the batting line-up. One guy out of form can't be carried with the hope of that player being one knock away from form," Elgar said.

"I've had a lot of good conversations with Aiden over the last few weeks and I know the angle of approach with him.

"It's something that resonates with him in a big way, but I do need him to return the favours as well."