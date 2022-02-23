Struggling Proteas understand criticism from back home: 'We have high standards'

The Proteas, in New Zealand, have been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from fans in South Africa.

The side was thrashed in the first Test against the Black Caps last week.

Opener Sarel Erwee has backed the Proteas to bounce back in the second Test, starting on Friday.

Opener Sarel Erwee says the Proteas understand and fully accept the heated criticism that is coming their way from back home after a poor showing in the first New Zealand Test last week.

South Africa were thrashed by an innings and 276 runs and bowled out for 95 and 111 to go 1-0 down in the series.

With the poor bowling and woeful fielding, it all combined into one of the worst Proteas performances in recent memory, and the frustration from supporters back home has been felt by the players across the Indian Ocean.

Erwee, who was on debut in the first Test where he carded scores of 10 and 0, says while he had received personal support from loved ones in South Africa, the team was not surprised by the backlash from the cricket community as a whole.

"Personally, it's been nice to have some support behind me," said Erwee.

"Team-wise, it's obviously been tough, but we understand that. We've got high standards as the Proteas and having not performed as we should have, you're always going to get some negative people around."

Erwee is expected to retain his place for the second Test, which will also be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Friday, and he said the energy within the group since the defeat last week was different.

"We're a strong unit and we're going to back each other and bounce back in the second Test, hopefully," he said.

"We're in a position where we know our backs are against the wall, and the only way you're going to get out of it is if you take that first step, fight and throw the first punch.

"As South Africans, that's what we thrive on and we're going to have to do that."

Play on Friday starts at 00:00 (SA time).