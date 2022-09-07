Stubbs' fearless approach 'the brand of cricket' Boucher wants SA to play - selection chief

Proteas convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang is excited by the prospect of Tristan Stubbs for the T20 World Cup.

Stubbs has come off for his franchise and the national team with his fearless brand of cricket.

Mpitsang is also not concerned by Aiden Markram's Test struggles.

Tristan Stubbs has announced himself to world cricket in no uncertain teams and it's the fearlessness that he brings that excites Proteas convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang.



With Rassie van der Dussen missing next month's T20 World Cup through injury, the door has been opened for Stubbs to light it up in Australia.

He's already shown glimpses of his considerable batting ability and Mpitsang wants Stubbs to play the game that's got him to where he is now.

Stubbs has excited Mpitsang to a point where he feels the Grey High School product is the embodiment of the cricket Proteas coach Mark Boucher wants his team to play.

"We've already seen how versatile he is and the way he finishes innings, he's playing the brand of cricket that Mark has been talking to the team about," Mpitsang said.

"He's young, exciting and he's fearless. He showed that at international level but he's also shown that domestically.

"He's ticked many boxes, one of them not being fearful when he plays for South Africa and there's enough experience in the team to guide him."

Then there's the confusing conundrum of Aiden Markram the T20 batter and Markram the Test batter.

In the shortest format, he's become indispensable with his calculated muscular batting while in Test cricket, Markram can't locate his off-stump.

Mpitsang, though, can't be worried by Markram's red-ball struggles in a format where he's currently excelling.

"Not in T20 cricket. There's the bonus of having him as the extra spinner, but he's got a remarkable T20 record," Mpitsang said.

"His Test form is not a concern and he's shown, since the World Cup, what a class act he has been in this [T20] format."