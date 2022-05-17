Stubbs gets maiden Proteas call-up for India T20 series, fit-again Nortje back in the fray

Warriors star Tristan Stubbs has received a maiden Proteas call-up for their T20 series in India.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje is back from injury, while all-rounder Wayne Parnell is also back in the T20 set-up.

The five-game series in India is scheduled for 9-19 June.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the Proteas squad for an upcoming five-game T20 international series against India.

The series will take place across five Indian venues from 9-19 June.

The most notable inclusion is that of Warriors star Tristan Stubbs.

The 21-year-old impressed in the recent CSA T20 Challenge, scoring 293 runs at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12.

He was also part of the South Africa A team that toured Zimbabwe, before being called up by the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Elsewhere, the Proteas also welcome the return of fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who has been sidelined with injury since December.

CSA said Nortje has been "medically cleared for action" and is currently working through his return to play programme at the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Wayne Parnell also makes a welcome return to the T20 set-up for the first time since a tour of England in 2017.

South Africa's IPL contingent - Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen - also feature in the squad.



Proteas T20 squad for India series: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors)

"This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time," convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said in a statement.

"The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that's ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in.

"Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we're keen to see what he's made of and we are looking forward to the return of the experience of Reeza (Hendricks), Klaasie (Heinrich Klaasen) and Wayne Parnell to join the likes of Temba (Bavuma), Tabraiz (Shamsi) and Keshav (Maharaj).

"The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury. The national selection panel and I are really excited to watch our full strength Proteas take on the world’s number one T20 team.

"We wish Temba Bavuma and Mark Boucher all the best ahead of what we know will be sportainment at its best," Mpitsang concluded.

India T20I series vs South Africa itinerary: 9 June: 1st T20I - Delhi 12 June: 2nd T20I - Cuttack 14 June: 3rd T20I - Vizag 17 June: 4th T20I - Rajkot 19 June: 5th T20I - Bengaluru



