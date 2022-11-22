43m ago

Stuurman ruled out of Proteas tour to Australia, Williams called up as reinforcement

Compiled by Lynn Butler
Glenton Stuurman (Getty)
The Proteas have called up fast bowler Lizaad Williams after an injury to Glenton Stuurman ahead of South Africa's Test tour to Australia.

The South Africans depart for Australia on 1 December for a three-match Test series, with the opening Test starting on 17 December at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Warriors bowler Stuurman has been ruled out of the Test tour after sustaining an injury in the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series.

The 30-year-old suffered an abdominal muscle strain against the Dolphins at St George's Park in Gqeberha and has been ruled out for six weeks. 

Titans quickie Williams will now get a chance on the tour.

South Africa will play an unofficial four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI from 9-12 December at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Proteas Test squad against Australia

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

South Africa Test tour to Australia itinerary

17-21 December

Australia vs South Africa - The Gabba, Brisbane

26-30 December

Australia vs South Africa - MCG, Melbourne

4-8 January

Australia vs South Africa - SCG, Sydney


