Sune Luus says Proteas not reliant on only 'two or three players' after second ODI loss

Compiled by Lynn Butler
Sune Luus
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • The Proteas women are not reliant on two or three star players, according to captain Sune Luus.
  • South Africa suffered a crushing nine-wicket loss against India in the second ODI after being bowled out for 157.
  • Luus lamented the Proteas batting performance, stating that their side "gave their wickets away at wrong times".

Proteas captain Sune Luus insists her side are not dependent on only two or three players following their nine-wicket loss in the second ODI against India on Tuesday.

South Africa was dismantled by a stellar Indian bowling attack led by Jhulan Goswami, who took four for 42.

Proteas openers Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) were out cheaply to Goswami and Mansi Joshi (2/23) respectively.

Lara Goodall (49) and Luus (36) rebuilt with a 60-run third-wicket partnership but the Proteas crumbled to 157 all out in 41 overs.

It's a stark contrast to Sunday's opening ODI performance, which saw Proteas openers Lee and Wolvaardt record a 169-run partnership to chase 178.

With the opening pair falling early on Tuesday, Luus says that their side is not reliant on their opening duo to score the bulk of the team's runs.

"I don't think we're dependent on them. If you look back at the Pakistan series, there was quite a few batters in the lower order, who took us to the 200-mark and on," Luus told reporters on Tuesday.

"Myself and Laura had a good start but we unfortunately couldn't take it deep enough and afterwards, none of our batters put up their hand.

"So I don't think we depend on them, it's obviously ideal when they give us a start, and we always say one of the four top batters need to be there for 40 overs."

READ | Proteas now boast THREE bowlers in top 10 of ODI rankings

Defending 157 wasn't going to be a simple task for the Proteas on Tuesday with fast bowler Shabnim Ismail - who took three for 28 in the opening ODI - taking the sole wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues (9).

Luus stated that Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten knock of 80 was too good for the Proteas bowling attack on the day.

"No, if Shabnim doesn't do well on the day, we have enough quality bowlers to step up. I think Mandhana played an exceptional innings and 150 is a very small total to try and defend when you're playing 50 overs."

Luus believes that soft dismissals were the cause of the Proteas collapse and added that it was a good wicket overall.

"We didn't execute our shots, a lot of soft dismissals. I don't think they bowled well enough to bowl us out with great deliveries, although they still bowled well. We gave our wickets away at the wrong times," said Luus.

"It's been a good batting wicket throughout. In terms of pace bowlers, there's always something in it for the first 10 or 15 overs when you bowl first. It was a fresh wicket today so there was quite a lot of movement. Their two opening bowlers (Goswami and Joshi) - bowled extremely well with the new ball."

The five-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1 with the third ODI scheduled on Friday at 05:30 SA time.

