Superb De Kock keeps thriving after Test cricket: 'He's one of the best in the world'

Quinton de Kock is unsure whether his superb ODI form in 2022 is down to his decision to quit Test cricket.

The Proteas star was once again superb in compiling an unbeaten 92 in the rained-out 3rd ODI against England, suggesting he's enjoying the arrangement.

But he notes that it hasn't freed up his calendar yet, especially with various assignments in white-ball formats still looming.

Quinton de Kock wouldn't be able to tell you if his retirement from Test cricket late last year has revitalised his international career - especially in ODIs - because he simply "hasn't really thought about it".

A spotlight was once again shone on the issue following the Proteas star wicketkeeper-batter's sublime, unbeaten 92 in Sunday's rain-hit 3rd ODI against England in Leeds, an abandonment that saw the series end squared at one-all.

While two innings - 80 against Pakistan and 120 against Ireland in 2021 - came before his retirement from the red-ball format, De Kock's last 11 stays at the crease have delivered 639 runs at an average of 63.90, indeed suggesting that he's taking the arrangement in his stride.

"I don't think so [being free of Test cricket has helped my one-day form]. I'm not sure to be honest because I haven't really thought about it. I believe I've always been a decent white ball player anyway, so I haven't really looked into it," he said.

"Yeah, it's nice being out there and scoring runs with the guys. I've had a bit of time off from my last series so it's nice to get out and spend some time in the middle, whether it's a high or low strike rate, as long as I can help out the team. It's satisfying."

De Kock indeed attracted much admiration during the 27.4 overs that he did bat, particularly for the skilful manner in which he maintained a hefty scoring rate - 121.05 - without ever resorting to a shot in anger.

It was all about punchiness and placement.

"There was a bit of swing and movement initially so it was a matter of soaking up the pressure," said De Kock.

"50 overs is a long time to bat and I was able to do that, but still remain strong in my positions and get what I wanted to do done while still putting the bad balls away to the fence.

"The game-plan was to just keep the ball on the floor for as long as possible because there seemed to be a lot of value for shots."

De Kock's consistency in 2022 has Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's stand-in skipper, waxing lyrical over his gifted teammate's influence, especially with a World Cup still to qualify for.

"Quinny is back to his best," he said.

"He's always been one of the best in the world if not the best. It's really encouraging to see our senior players put up their hand in such a crucial game.

"It would’ve been lovely to see the outcome of the game. I’m glad his found his form, hopefully he can replicate that for the rest of his career."

Don't think, however, that De Kock's lack of Tests leads to a more relaxed calendar.

"It hasn't freed up my calendar, at least not this year," he said.

"I've been roped in to play a couple of T20 leagues, so I've got time to do that now. That's taking up a lot of my time, but it's of my own consequence, so I’m happy to do it. It’s still a sacrifice.

"I'm getting to an age where I need to think where I need to be and want to be in my career. If I can do it at my own pace, then I’m happy."