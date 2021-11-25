Proteas

1h ago

Tabraiz Shamsi isn't fretting over SA's faulty ODI form: 'It's not something to worry about'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Tabraiz Shamsi (Getty)
  • Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said their ODI form isn't a big concern ahead of Friday's first ODI against the Netherlands.
  • The Proteas haven't won an ODI series since March 2020 when they whitewashed Australia 3-0.
  • Their last ODI engagement was a 2-1 loss to Sri Lanka just before the T20 World Cup.

Proteas crackerjack spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said there's nothing to worry about with regards to their ODI form ahead of Friday's first ODI against the Netherlands at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas developed gradually as a T20 unit with chastening series losses against England, Australia, and England, but came together reasonably well at the recently completed T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The same cannot be said of them in 50-over cricket, with arrested development being the name of the game.

A drawn series against England and a 3-0 whitewash against Australia pre-Covid-19 was followed up by series losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka while the Ireland rubber was drawn.

Shamsi said their heavy focus on T20 cricket shifted them away from ODI cricket, but added they'll find their radar quickly.

"I don't think we've played much ODI cricket, especially this squad that has been coming together recently," Shamsi said.

"There has been a bigger focus on T20 games and we've been playing a lot of them. We only played a few [ODIs] against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

"As we saw with the T20 side in the World Cup, it is a process that we're building towards and we did well in the long run. I think the ODI squad will be the same because we've only played six (nine) games and this is a new squad.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about because we'll have more ODI matches and we'll follow the same process for the T20 World Cup."

CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 25: Andile Phe
Members of the Proteas ODI squad during training. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Netherlands doesn't present as much of a threat as compared to India or England, but Shamsi said they're not in a position to take them for granted.

The Proteas don't have the best points return in the ODI Super League, with only 34 points from nine matches.

READ HERE | Proteas to continue taking the knee against Netherlands, India

However, a series whitewash will move the Proteas to third place until mid-December when the West Indies and Pakistan clash.

"I don't think much changes, whether we're playing India, England or the Netherlands because for us, every game we play is an international game," Shamsi said.

"Every game we play is an opportunity to establish yourself and to try and put in the performance.

"It's another international game, so we don't look to change anything, regardless of who we play.

"It's international cricket and another opportunity to win a game."

Squads

South Africa

Keshav Maharaj (capt), Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo.

 Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (capt), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover, Boris Gorlee, Viv Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Musa Nadeem, Max O'Dowd, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar.

