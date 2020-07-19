Tabraiz Shamsi on exciting new chapter: I have my best years ahead of me

Although Tabraiz Shamsi's cricketing journey hasn't been the smooth sailing he had imagined, the 30-year-old believes he has what it takes to be the best in the world.

Following Imran Tahir's ODI retirement, Shamsi is set to step into the role as his country's first-choice spinner in limited-overs cricket.

Tahir is still available for T20 cricket, but he does not have many days left on the international stage and Shamsi's importance to the future of the Proteas is clearer than ever before.

Now 30, Shamis has spent a large chunk of his career in Tahir's shadow, but he is happy with where his journey is heading and he believes that his best is yet to come.

"My career started as a stop-start. It hasn't been easy being on the sidelines for years and this is just the beginning for me. I don't see it as my time to relax now and take my foot off the pedal, it's now time for me to elevate my game even more," Shamsi told Sport24 in an interview last week.

"I'm playing cricket for my country, how can I not be happy? At the age of 30, I have my best years ahead of me. Tahir hadn't even played international cricket at this age, so I'm very happy."

Filling Tahir's pedigreed shoes is not going to be an easy task, but it's one that Shamsi believes he is more than capable of stepping into.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, Shamsi has played 22 ODIs, 22 T20s and 2 Tests for the Proteas.

He is currently the 5th-ranked T20 bowler on the ICC rankings and it's a feat that the spinner uses as inspiration to achieve his ultimate goal.

"That's not where it should stop for me. I want to be the best in the world," he said.

"My game has been evolving with Quinny's (Quinton de Kock) captaincy. He is using me a bit differently now ... it's helped me grow. Now I'm playing more consistently and learning with each game."

When he started his professional cricketing career, Shamsi was known primarily as a red-ball spinner. His move to the Titans in 2015 saw him switch to white-ball cricket, which in turn, has seen him excel on the international stage.

"It's been unfortunate that I've only played two Test matches and that's over three-and-a-half years. I'm a completely different player to what I was back then and now," he said.

On the Test stage, Keshav Maharaj has made the spinning position his own and with the Proteas favouring a predominant pace attack, the need for a second spinner hasn't always been necessary.

Shamsi believes that his talent for red-ball cricket is not lost and he will always be available for the Test team if he is needed.

"Not playing red-ball cricket now doesn't mean I can't do it. I've started out my career as one and I have 5-fors in first-class cricket so the skill is there," he said.

"At this stage, I'm playing ODIs and T20s for my country and that's where I've got to focus, but if I'm needed in the Test format, I'm available.

"Obviously I need to focus on where I need to perform now and at this stage, I'm out of the Test team so I'm focussing more on my white-ball skills. But the Test dream is still there."

In 2015, Shamsi rose to prominence when he was roped in by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to compete in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shamsi stated that it was in the Caribbean where he learnt to have fun and express himself with his unique and magical celebrations.

While Tahir sprinted away when capturing a wicket, Shamsi bamboozled audiences with a handful of magic tricks and a boot phone celebration.

"There's always that joy when you get a batsman out so my celebrations might look a little bit silly but if people are watching from home and it's giving them joy (and) that's what it's about," said Shamsi, who signed for the Jamaica Tallawahs for this year's CPL.

"I started playing T20 cricket in the CPL and that's where I got my big break. That's where I learnt from the West Indian players, they have fun and enjoy themselves because, at the end of the day, we're going to retire so I just want to have fun. It's just my way of giving something back."

During the lockdown, Shamsi hasn't had much time to practice a new trick up his sleeve as he became a father for the first time in March.

"He has been unbelievable and it's nice to spend time with him and watch him grow. That's a positive thing that has come from this Covid. He is keeping me very busy, I'm tired but it's just been amazing."