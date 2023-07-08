'Talented' Ryan Rickelton set for Yorkshire deal: 'He's someone we need'

Ryan Rickelton will join Yorkshire on a short-term deal

Rickelton will act as cover for Shan Masood, who isn't available for Yorkshire due to an international call-up.

Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton has signed a short-term deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Rickelton, who has played four Tests and two ODIs for South Africa, will cover the top order after the call-up of Shan Masood for Pakistan international duty, according to the County's website.

It's not the elegant left-hander's first spell in England. In 2022, he turned out for Northamptonshire, playing four matches in which he scored two centuries and four half-centuries.

Darren Gough, Managing Director of Cricket for Yorkshire was delighted to be able to call upon Rickelton's services.

"[Ryan] Rickelton can bat anywhere in the top six, he's a good player and can keep wicket as well," said Gough.

“He will be coming to us as a batter, and I’m really pleased with the signing.

"It’s getting harder and harder to get good overseas players – so to get someone of his calibre to come over and represent us for the next three matches is brilliant.

“We need him because we are losing Shan, so we need to get the balance right between experience and youth. We have got very talented young players – but we need some experience behind them.

"As a Club – we felt we needed a bit more experience. Ryan has played at the highest level – he is a very good cricketer – he's gutsy and he is young and has lots of energy – he's someone we need,” Gough concluded.