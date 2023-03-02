Talismanic Rabada bemoans winning Proteas' dearth of Test cricket: 'Needs to be prioritised'

At SuperSport Park

Kagiso Rabada believes CSA needs to find a way to prioritise more Test match opportunities for the Proteas.

South Africa's bowling spearhead believes the format is still the pinnacle of the game and wants a rebuilt team to improve through more exposure.

Rabada was "pleased" with his superb spell of 6/50 that orchestrated the Proteas' 87-run win in the first Test against the West Indies.

While his new ball partner Anrich Nortje is philosophical about the depressing reality that he might not get to play much Test cricket in future, Kagiso Rabada is insistent that Cricket South Africa (CSA) should "prioritise" remedying the situation.



The Proteas' bowling kingpin produced another mesmerising spell in the pinnacle form of the game on Thursday after his haul of 6/50 orchestrated South Africa's 87-run in the first Test against the West Indies here in Centurion.

Rabada and his teammates will only play 28 Tests over the next five-year cycle of the ICC's future tours programme (FTP) and can only look forward to next week's second and final Test at the Wanderers as well as a probable Boxing Day Test against India as their red-ball assignments for the rest of 2023.

He himself also has a lot invested in more action in the format as he's currently well on his way - 276 scalps at 22.53 - to becoming only the fifth South African to take 300 Test wickets.

"I supposed that's one disappointing aspect, that we're not playing as much Test cricket as we would like to," said Rabada in the aftermath of the Proteas' win.

"I see Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game, and my teammates in the changeroom would see it the same way too. It's tough, especially when you look at our team.

"The only way we can get better is by playing as much Test cricket as possible. I'd like to see it change in future. Our next Test is on Boxing Day. When you look at [some other nations], they're playing a lot more. It needs to be prioritised a bit more.

"I'm not in charge of that, but I can at least ask for it."

That extends to the prospect of him perhaps being "robbed" of some prime Test match periods of his career.

"Robbed? I don't know. There's a lot of cricket to be played and a lot to look forward to. I'm not sure about robbed. Disappointed is the right word," said Rabada.

"Looking at the FTP and how little Tests we play, just looking at our batters and young bowlers, you'd like them to mature in this format. It's unfortunate. Whenever we get the chance though, we need to learn quickly, [and] play the cards we're dealt."

The other consequence of a team experiencing a dearth of Test match exposure is that when assignments like this two-match series roll around, outsiders start asking questions over motivation levels.

But that's clearly not a problem in this case.

"It's a Test match. It doesn't matter who you're playing against, it's always going to be hard. The West Indies are a very capable team. They've got some good players and come from a rich history of cricket," said Rabada.

"Whether this is high or low profile, I couldn't care. It's a Test match. Every time you rock up, you have to be at your best. It doesn't matter what the world is saying, they can say what they want."

Not a man who normally talks at length about an individual performance, Rabada's showing in this match was compelling enough to make him comfortable enough to at least acknowledge his pleasure.

"I can't not be pleased. I thought I bowled quite nicely in this game, and that extended to the rest of the attack too. After three-quarters of the first day, I thought the wicket was playing pretty well, and then it started becoming uneven," he said.

"It was more of a factor for them than us, probably. But you still had to put the ball in the right place, and we utilised our game plans well.



"We tried to be harsh on ourselves but also gave ourselves credit when we executed what we wanted to. We bowled very well. We can be pleased with that."







