3h ago

Temba Bavuma admits to being out-gunned by the West Indies in first T20

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
  • Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admitted that they were comprehensively outplayed by the West Indies in the first T20 on Saturday.
  • The West Indies chased down South Africa's 160/6 with five overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.
  • Bavuma also said a becalmed stretch of the game where they didn't score boundaries was also costly for them.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said they were thoroughly out-played by the West Indies in the first of five T20s between the team in Grenada on Saturday.

The Proteas managed 160/6 in their 20 overs on the back of Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 56 and Quinton de Kock's 37.

An 86-run opening stand between Evin Lewis (71) and Andre Fletcher (30) in just over seven overs settled the outcome.

The left-handed Lewis was particularly brutal, with his 50 coming off only 22 balls before Chris Gayle (32*) and Andre Russell (23*) finished off the game with five overs to spare and eight wickets in hand. "We were out-played and it started with the total that we amassed. It was a below-par total," Bavuma said.

"We struggled with the conditions and didn't fully maximise on the good start that we had.

"From a bowling perspective, we understood that the conditions were slow, but we just weren't able to adapt."

Bavuma said a costly area was their inability to score boundaries between the 11th and the 16th overs.

That quiet period stunted their momentum as they were 86/2 after 10 overs, but failed to double up from that point.

The disparity between the sides was highlighted in the boundary count, where South Africa's 12 fours and five sixes were hopelessly out-gunned by West Indies' nine fours and 15 sixes.

"When we look at how we batted, we'd already set the platform, but there was a period in the game where we let the game slip," Bavuma said.

"Through Quinton's batting, the platform was already there but when he went out, we couldn't build any pressure.

"It's one of the things we need to address, so we can maximise on starts like those."

