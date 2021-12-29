Temba Bavuma credits Marco Jansen for bounce-back after tough Test initiation

Proteas batter Temba Bavuma said young seamer Marco Jansen will be better for his chastening first-day experiences.

Jansen, who is on debut, struggled against India's good batting, but showed better adjustment as the game wore on.

Bavuma said India made better use of the pitch conditions.

Proteas batter Temba Bavuma congratulated young seamer, Marco Jansen, for bouncing back after his tough initiation at the hands of India's batting in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Jansen went for 12 in his first over in Test cricket and was toyed with by India's batters. His first Test wicket was Jasprit Bumrah at the end of India's first innings.

He was on a hat-trick at the start of the second innings when his first ball got rid of Mayank Agarwal, but his hat-trick ball wasn't successful.

SCORECARD | South Africa v India, First Test, Day Three

He also contributed a 42-ball 19 from number eight that helped stem a mini-collapse, with Bavuma saying his confidence grew as the game progressed.

"He did have a bit of a tough start to his international career," Bavuma said.

"He confessed that the emotions and nerves of the occasion got the better of him and we saw in his batting that he was a lot more assured.

"The confidence that we know him to have actually shone through a lot more. He was relieved to have taken a wicket off his first ball and we hope he can grow from strength to strength."

South Africa brought the game back well through Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) as they hustled India from their first day 272/3 to 327 all out.

SA was dismissed for 197, their lowest score at SuperSport Park as Mohammad Shami's 5/44 that included his 200th Test wicket didn't allow SA's batters to express and establish themselves.

Bavuma said that while the pitch got quicker, India's bowlers made better use of its growing vagaries.

"The wicket was on the slower side on the first day, there was a lot more grass and the movement wasn't as exaggerated," Bavuma said.

"With the wicket getting more sun, the movement off the wicket was a lot more challenging and the Indian attack was able to exploit all of that.

"India batted well in their first innings and they really applied themselves, with one batter (KL Rahul) going in and making a big score."