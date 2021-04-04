Temba Bavuma prospers in pink as Proteas set Pakistan massive target

Temba Bavuma chose his beloved Bullring and Cricket South Africa's ninth Pink Day as the stage to kickstart his tenure as the Proteas' ODI skipper, crafting a magnificent 92 to power his team to 341/6 in the 2nd ODI against Pakistan on Sunday.

The diminutive stroke-maker headlined a South African batting feast, expertly playing the role of the batting anchor without ever slowing things down and showcasing his vast array of shots all around the wicket.

He looked set for only his third international century - and second in ODIs - before attempting an ambitious pull off a shorter delivery that he had to reach for and only got as far as deep midwicket.

Bavuma wasn't the only batter to enjoy the friendly conditions.

Quinton de Kock overcame a muted and, at times, uncomfortable start to play some meaty on-side strokes in his 80 off 86 deliveries, an ideal note to finish on before he departs for the Indian Premier League.

In fact, he too seemed set to triple figures before dragging a the ball onto his stumps.

However, it was Rassie van der Dussen, the Proteas' hero from Centurion, who provided the most thrills in his 37-ball 60.

Oozing with confidence, the 31-year-old revealed his more adventurous side, attacking from the outset.

There was one maximum off Faheem Ashraf he cracked while waiting on the backfoot, before pulling off an AB de Villiers-esque piece of magic on one knee to thrash Mohammad Hasnain over wide long-on.

David Miller, who finished with an unbeaten 50 off 27, also had some fun, notably whacking Faheem for two consecutive sixes and applying the finishing touches to an excellent batting effort.

While the wily Haris Rauf tried his best to keep a lid on things at the death - finishing with 3/54 - Pakistan were uninspired in the field and did themselves no favours by dropping Aiden Markram (39) and, crucially, Van der Dussen off his very first delivery.