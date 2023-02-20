18m ago

Thank you, New Zealand! Proteas have World Cup future back in their own hands

Lloyd Burnard
South African all-rounder Sune Luus.
The Proteas women now have their 2023 T20 World Cup future back in their own hands thanks to New Zealand's powerful 102-run victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday. 

The Proteas have only won one of their three matches as hosts of the showpiece, but they will book their place in the semi-finals of the tournament if they beat Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday.

Had Sri Lanka beaten New Zealand in Paarl, then they would have qualified for the semi-finals and the Proteas would have been eliminated. 

The South Africans now have a lifeline thanks to New Zealand's win, but they have not been at their best during this tournament and can take nothing for granted.  

They started with a disappointing loss to Sri Lanka at Newlands, followed that up with a dominant victory over New Zealand, and then showed some encouraging signs in an ultimately one-sided loss to Australia in their third outing. 

If South Africa beat Bangladesh, then all of Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the Proteas will be tied on four points at the end of the group stages. 

The Proteas, though, enter the match with a superior net run-rate so any victory will be enough and they will almost certainly meet England in the playoffs. 

If the Proteas lose, however, then New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals. 

Tuesday's match starts at 19:00. 

