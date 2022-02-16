The 5 best South African batting performances in New Zealand

Some of SA's best Test wins in New Zealand were defined by big players making key contributions when needed.

Hundreds for South Africa in New Zealand haven't been short supply over the years, but some minor epics have also come through when it mattered.

South Africa will play New Zealand in the first of two Tests in Christchurch on Thursday.

It's not a case of New Zealand counting their lucky stars that both Tests, the first of which starts on Thursday, are going to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Because at the Basin Reserve in the capital city of Wellington, the Proteas have always found a way to play their best cricket and show up New Zealand.

They haven't been very good against South Africa at home in Test cricket since the Proteas made a short trip to the Land of the Long White Cloud in early 1995 to take part in New Zealand cricket's centenary celebrations.

Since that tour, the Proteas have only lost one Test in New Zealand, a game that saw Jacques Rudolph play what was his second-best Test knock with a futile, but brave 154* in what was nine-wicket hammering at Eden Park in Auckland.



SA's other Test tons (and some fiery minor epics) have come under better and happier circumstances in New Zealand.

Here are the five best knocks by South African batters in New Zealand:

Hansie Cronje, 101 at Eden Park, 1995 - SA won by 93 runs

This one-off tour was SA's first trip to New Zealand in 31 years and the main highlight of that trip was a quadrangular ODI tournament that featured the hosts, Australia and India. SA stayed for a one-off Test in Auckland that was decided by Cronje's first Test ton as captain.

The game also featured a rare sporting declaration on the last day by Cronje, who wasn't the most adventurous of skippers, after South Africa conceded a small lead in what was a slow-burn of a Test where the run-rate never crossed three an over.

Cronje took the fight to New Zealand's bowlers on the fourth day and the fifth-morning before setting New Zealand 275 in 63 overs.

The hosts collapsed after tea and handed SA a deserved win.

Herschelle Gibbs, 211* at Lancaster Park, 1999 - match drawn

Herschelle Gibbs took quite a while to get going in Test cricket. His first 22 knocks only saw him cross 50 once.

His 23rd dig saw him make his maiden Test ton and it remained his highest Test score until his incendiary 228 against Pakistan at Newlands in early 2003.

The pages of history will reflect that the Test, one that in time became SA's last one at the then-named Jade Stadium was drawn after SA responded to New Zealand's 168 with 442/1 declared.

SA's scoring pace, the weather and a quixotic drop-in pitch that was tricky to begin with, but flattened out, meant the Test was drawn.

Gibbs, however, had finally arrived as a Test opener and would go on to make 13 more Test 100s.

Daryll Cullinan, 152 at the Basin Reserve, 1999 - SA won by eight wickets

Daryll Cullinan's trip to New Zealand in 1999 will probably be remembered for his 275* in the first Test of this series on an Eden Park pitch that was bound together by glue after the grass was affected by a fungal disease.

It was, at the time, SA's highest Test score, but with the series at stake at their favoured Basin Reserve haunt, Cullinan's eighth Test ton settled the outcome of the game.

There were eight wickets from Steve Elworthy and 120 from Gibbs, but Cullinan was starting to establish himself as SA's premier batter at the time.

Graeme Smith, 125* at the Basin Reserve, 2004 - SA won by six wickets

Six years later and back at the Basin Reserve, SA needed to win the Test to level the series after Chris Martin (11/181), Chris Cairns (158) and Scott Styris (170) hustled SA to a nine-wicket defeat in Auckland.

Set 234 to win on what was the fairest pitch of the series, Smith backed up his first-innings 47 with the first of his four successful fourth-innings 100s.

It wasn't the Edgbaston magnum opus of the previous year, but it was exactly what a young captain needed at the time.

His run-scoring ability was proven, even though he was still to embark on a two-year spell without a Test ton, but he delivered a much-needed win against a very competitive Black Caps side that backed itself to wrap up the series after winning the ODI rubber comfortably.

The Test was also Gary Kirsten's last for SA, with his 76 ensuring that there would be no flutters.

Quinton de Kock, 91 at the Basin Reserve, 2017 - won by eight wickets

In his 54 Tests, the retired Quinton de Kock made four scores of 90 without converting them into a ton and none of them came in a loss for the Proteas.

The best of that lot was the 91 in Wellington where - after Henry Nicholls's 118 guided New Zealand from 101/5 to 268 - South Africa found themselves in trouble at 94/6 with none of the top six batters getting past 22.

In what was an early sign of the problematic batting times for SA, it was left to De Kock and Temba Bavuma (89) to stitch together a 160-run partnership that changed the course of the Test and the series.

Keshav Maharaj then picked up 6/40 to consign New Zealand to another Wellington defeat against SA.

De Kock made another 90 in the third Test of that series in Hamilton where SA was saved by the rain, but De Kock's belligerent brand of match-winning knocks were there to stay.