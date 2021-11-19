'The most influential player of his generation' - cricket community bids farewell to AB de Villiers

Former Proteas batsman and captain AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, triggering an outpouring of praise and celebration for the 37-year-old.

Known by many by his moniker "Mr 360" because he can smash the ball anywhere in a stadium, De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa but had not represented his country since 2018.

In his retirement message, he wrote: "Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful".

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

Tributes for the prolific batsman have come from home and abroad with players, former players and administrators of the game showering De Villiers with outpouring love and appreciation for his time at the crease.

Former team-mate JP Duminy called his "a legendary journey", and welcomed him to the age of retirement: "Here's to the best days ahead of us".

It's been a legendary journey gentleman. Here's to the best days ahead of us.. congrats on a sterling career @ABdeVilliers17 just a chilled day in the Caribbean sitting between 2 GOATS ?? of the game.. privileged to have shared the field with them?? @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/HKfUfztj4b — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) November 19, 2021

De Villiers' RCB team-mate Virat Kholi tweeted: "You can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. I love you".

This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. ??I love you ?? @ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

Commentator Harsha Bhogle called De Villiers the "most influential players of his generation".

There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2021

His IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, wrote: "we'll miss you dearly... happy retirement legend".

Announcement ?? @ABdeVilliers17 retires from all cricket End of an era! ?? There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. ?? For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB ???? Happy retirement, legend! pic.twitter.com/JivSPTVn88 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also colourful in his tribute to De Villiers, wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 ?? A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you ?? https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021

Read more tributes below:

Thank you for the memories, the records broken and the entertainment @ABdeVilliers17 ??



We salute your contribution to the game and wish you everything of the best for the future ???? #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/iL74NShG4W — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 19, 2021

I won't soon forget the Pink Day batting masterclasses served at the Bullring, especially the fastest 100 ever scored (vs WI) in 2015. A magnum opus. ?????? https://t.co/bd4WW2h2BU — Sibusiso Mjikeliso (@Sbu_Mjikeliso) November 19, 2021

We will miss going up against you, the thrill of close finishes and spirit with which you played the game. #IPL will not be the same without you. Happy retirement, legend. ????#OneFamily @ABdeVilliers17 @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/X68Mp3ik0b — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 19, 2021

Congratulations on a fabulous career @ABdeVilliers17 . One of the true modern day greats and an inspiration for so many. Wish you the very best in your second innings. https://t.co/0bXPXhJCMz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2021