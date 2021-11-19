Proteas

'The most influential player of his generation' - cricket community bids farewell to AB de Villiers

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.
Manjunath Kiran/AFP

Former Proteas batsman and captain AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, triggering an outpouring of praise and celebration for the 37-year-old.

Known by many by his moniker "Mr 360" because he can smash the ball anywhere in a stadium, De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa but had not represented his country since 2018.

In his retirement message, he wrote: "Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful".

Tributes for the prolific batsman have come from home and abroad with players, former players and administrators of the game showering De Villiers with outpouring love and appreciation for his time at the crease.

Former team-mate JP Duminy called his "a legendary journey", and welcomed him to the age of retirement: "Here's to the best days ahead of us".

De Villiers' RCB team-mate Virat Kholi tweeted: "You can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. I love you".

Commentator Harsha Bhogle called De Villiers the "most influential players of his generation"

His IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, wrote: "we'll miss you dearly... happy retirement legend".

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also colourful in his tribute to De Villiers, wishing him well in his future endeavours.

