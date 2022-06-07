There's one IPL innovation Proteas' Dwaine Pretorius would love to see at the highest level

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius would enjoy seeing the strategic timeout employed by the IPL become an institution at international level too.

He believes the 3-minute breaks enhance the product because it allows teams to re-assess their plans while also allowing individual game-breakers to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Pretorius is looking forward to the Proteas T20 squad having a relatively extended run to fine-tune their plans for the T20 World Cup, starting with the series against India.

Dwaine Pretorius might've ticked off a proverbial bucket list item by appearing for the Chennai Super Kings in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), but he's quite frank in stating that he didn't necessarily gain any revolutionary new insights that he can use himself at international T20 level.

However, there's one innovation from the annual tournament that the Proteas all-rounder would've enjoyed being used in the upcoming five-match series against India starting in Delhi on Thursday: the strategic timeout.

Since the IPL's inception in 2008, the mandatory break in play - two 3-minute intervals in each innings - has evolved from a gimmicky measure for extra advertising revenue to a vital opportunity for teams to re-assess their plans or even come up with new approaches.

And for a known cricket-thinker like Pretorius, it's something that's right up his alley.

"I enjoy it quite a bit. I know it makes the game a bit longer, but it just splits the game into three parts - the one before, the one in the middle and the one after," he said.

"It gives each team a moment to assess their strategy and what's the best way to go forward.

"And it's about getting the coach - that will always have an objective view from the outside's opinion as well. It makes the game a bit more liquid, and it breaks up momentum."

More importantly, especially for the more casual fan who simply enjoys a player taking a game by the scruff of the neck, the timeout is an ideal precursor to just explode, either with bat or ball.

"Even if you might be out of it for the first few overs, you can always come back into the game after the strategic time out. It just breaks the momentum of either the bowling or the batting team," said Pretorius.

"It makes it quite interesting."

For now though, the Proteas will have to make do with coming up with solid plans off the field and being adaptable enough in the heat of the moment to make a few snap adjustments between overs or wickets.

Proteas T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

"This series is really important in terms of the ICC T20 World Cup [in Australia later this year], we have a few fixtures to look forward to where we can play together and start gelling as a combination," said Pretorius.

"We want to get plans in place to ensure that we can execute it. More immediately, quite a few of us come from the IPL, so we'd be able to provide some nice info on how to approach playing against the Indians."

Thursday's first ball will be bowled at 15:30.