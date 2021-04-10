Three debutants as Proteas bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan

The Proteas will bat first in the opening T20 international against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday after stand-in captain Heinrich Klaaasen won the toss.

LIVE | Proteas v Pakistan, 1st T20 international

The clash will see three players making their Proteas' debuts in the form of Sisanda Magala, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have been ruled out through injury.

Pakistan have included Fakhar Zaman who scored two centuries, including 193, against South Africa in the ODI series as well as Haider Ali and veteran Mohammad Hafeez who is playing in his 100th T20 international.

Teams:

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan

Md Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Md Hafeez, Haider Ali, Md Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf