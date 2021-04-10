Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Three debutants as Proteas bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher
AFP

The Proteas will bat first in the opening T20 international against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday after stand-in captain Heinrich Klaaasen won the toss.

LIVE | Proteas v Pakistan, 1st T20 international

The clash will see three players making their Proteas' debuts in the form of Sisanda Magala, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have been ruled out through injury.

Pakistan have included Fakhar Zaman who scored two centuries, including 193, against South Africa in the ODI series as well as Haider Ali and veteran Mohammad Hafeez who is playing in his 100th T20 international. 

Teams:

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.  

Pakistan

Md Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Md Hafeez, Haider Ali, Md Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistanproteascricket
loading... Live
Chennai Super Kings 0/0
Delhi Capitals 0
View More
loading... Live
South Africa 141/3
Pakistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 13216 votes
Cricket
12% - 4005 votes
Football
19% - 6068 votes
Athletics
3% - 835 votes
Boxing
1% - 321 votes
Cycling
2% - 765 votes
Golf
5% - 1641 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2746 votes
Tennis
4% - 1142 votes
Water sports
1% - 300 votes
American sports
1% - 407 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1095 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo