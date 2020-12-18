Three players added to Proteas Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday added three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

The players included are former South Africa under-19 captain, Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius.

The cricket governing body said in a press statement that the additions were made as part of the "plan to integrate more players" at the conclusion of the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series matches.



It's a maiden Proteas call-up for Van Tonder, while Sipamla will is selected in the Test squad for the first time.



Van Tonder has been exceptional with the bat in this season's four-day competition. He is the top run-scorer so far with 604 in five matches at an average of 67.11.

The 22-year-old notched up a career-best double ton (261 balls) for the Knights in their fixture against the Lions just this week. That, coupled with the two centuries and half-century already in his tally for the competition, makes for an exciting talent and addition to the national team.

Pretorius has made great progress from the hamstring injury he picked up last month just before the start of the England tour. He would have completed the last step of the CSA 'Return to Play' protocol by playing in the now postponed round of the 4-Day Franchise Series and will instead work closely with the team's medical staff and coaches to ensure that he is Test match-ready.

CSA added that fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has not yet been medically cleared to play.

The Proteas will assemble in Pretoria on Saturday to begin preparation for the tour.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights)

Test series v Sri Lanka:

Saturday, 26-30 December 2020 at 10:00

First Test (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 3-7 January 2021 at 10:00



Second Test (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Wanderers, Johannesburg

- Compiled by Sport 24 staff