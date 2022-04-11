Thriving Elgar loving the challenge of captaincy: 'We're in a very special place'

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar says that he has enjoyed the challenge of captaincy thus far following Monday's 332-run win against Bangladesh at St George's Park.

Elgar has led the side to three successive Test series wins as his attacking brand of cricket has taken the Proteas to new heights.

His next series will be in August as South Africa tours England for three Tests.

The Proteas completed their third Test series win since Elgar took over the captaincy armband - beating West Indies 2-0, India 2-1 and now Bangladesh 2-0. They also drew away to New Zealand, -1.

Since his full-time appointment in the middle of last year, Elgar has won seven of nine Tests.

While the captaincy burden affected players like Quinton de Kock, Elgar has thrived and his form with the bat has been impressive.

The Proteas opener scored three consecutive half-centuries during the Bangladesh Test series.

Elgar says that the Proteas' success over this summer has made his task easier as he continues leading the side onwards and upwards.

"Everything comes with a challenge, I love challenges and that's why I'm playing Test cricket at nearly 35. I feel like I got a lot of good years and still the best years ahead of me," Elgar told reporters on Monday.

"I really enjoy it now. If I was younger, I wouldn't of enjoyed it that much but if you're playing good cricket and you're getting results coming your way, it's going to ease the burden of captaincy.

"By all means, it's a massive privilege to captain your country and I've enjoyed it so far. The last year has been extremely testing off the field, but I've got an amazing core of players that understand me as a character and respect me as a player and person.

"They understand the nature of the cricket that I want to play going forward, and slowly but surely everyone is buying in," continued Elgar.

"We're in a very special place, which makes me feel a lot happier about what I'm doing. If you're getting results going your way and playing good and healthy and strong cricket, it definitely eases the burden."

His next assignment will be against England away in three Tests from 17 August-12 September.

Elgar, whose first experience of Test captaincy came back in 2017 at Lord's loss, says he has gained a lot more confidence and experience since then.

"From a leadership point of view, I've come along leaps and bounds just purely out of a bit more experience and put on my own captaincy stamp on the group," said Elgar.

"I won't look at it too much into that result, but hopefully with that experience and the confidence that I've gained from a captaincy point of view can help me be a lot better.

"At that time, I wasn't as experienced or confidence as I am now. Lord's got the better of me at that Test. Hopefully, I've nailed down a style of play going forward.

"Come August, hopefully, it'll be a different kind of result for the Proteas."