9m ago

Share

Tidy R8.8m ICC reward for Proteas' improved Test form, but cloud still hangs over red-ball future

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas Test team
Proteas Test team
Gallo Images
  • The Proteas' third-place finish in the ICC World Test Championship will see them bag R8.8 million in prize money.
  • But they'll rue their wayward form in last year's series against England, where one more win would've seen them reach the final.
  • CSA is cutting down on Test exposure for the national team because most bilateral series generates almost no meaningful revenue.

The Proteas' improved showing in the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship has been met with a tidy increase in prize money.

World Test championship standings

They'll bag $450 000 (R8.8 million) after finishing third during the two-year cycle, improving markedly from the inaugural edition, where a lowly haul of percentage of points won out of points contested of 44% left them in fifth.

That figure improved to 56% as the South Africans made some strides, notably winning a white-knuckle home series against India and brilliantly salvaging the away trip to New Zealand, where they were thrashed in the opening Test before roaring back to square the series.

A feature of this campaign was the Proteas' encouraging habit of proving tough to beat at home.

Seven Tests were played on South African soil, of which they won six and only lost once.

However, it was their away form that left much to be desired as they lost both their series in England and Australia.

The latter came against the backdrop of Mark Boucher's sudden departure and Malibongwe Maketa being thrust into an interim head coaching role, with somewhat unsurprising results.

Had it not been for rain and a belated rearguard from the batters in the third Test in Sydney, South Africa would've been whitewashed 3-0.

They will feel the skirmish against England was a lost opportunity.

Having comprehensively disposed of their hosts at Lord's in the opening Test, a suspect decision to bat first in the second Test proved a springboard for the Proteas batters' fragile confidence crumbling, allowing the English to take advantage.

One more win in the UK - which was more likely than a victory Down Under - would've bumped the Proteas' percentage up to 62.2%, enough to claim second place and a place in the final at Lord's in early June.

Instead, Australia and India will contest the showpiece match, with a winner's cheque of $1.6 million (R31.7 million) as the dangling carrot.

Despite their improvement, the new future tours programme has seen Cricket South Africa (CSA) drastically cut down on the Proteas' Test assignments until 2027, with only 28 matches scheduled.

The local governing body has reasonably argued that its investment in the SA20, rightly, enjoys preference because of its revenue generation.

World cricket's hierarchy has become so lopsided that only Test series against India makes a profit for their rivals, rendering some of them reluctant to invest too much in money-sapping assignments against other opponents.

  
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasicc world test championship
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 124 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 304 votes
John Dobson
19% - 974 votes
Johan Ackermann
23% - 1157 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 255 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 180 votes
Jake White
7% - 360 votes
Rassie Erasmus
34% - 1713 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo