Time to shine: Ton-up Klaasen thriving on consistent playing time for Proteas

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen.
Gallo Images
Gallo Images
  • Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen said he has been happy to be a beneficiary of consistent game time.
  • Klaasen has been playing international cricket since 2018, but he hasn't been given the opportunity to play in a full series.
  • Klaasen said the Proteas are happy to stick to their attacking game.

Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen said he has been a beneficiary of getting consistent game time for the men's national team.

Klaasen has been playing international cricket since 2018, but felt he has only really started to get a consistent run of matches recently.

Klaasen played in both Tests against the West Indies where he didn't make much of an impression and was rested for the first two ODIs against the West Indies.

He came out of that slumber with an explosive 61-ball 119* in the third ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday that turned a potentially tricky chase into a cakewalk.

Klaasen said it was nice that he's been playing regularly.

"I just think it is the first time where there's been a little bit more consistency of me playing," Klaasen said.

"Normally, I'd be backed quite a bit, but I'd find myself playing one or two games in a series, so this is the first time I've got a decent run."

A trend that developed in South Africa's two games against the West Indies was their rate of scoring despite wickets tumbling at the other end.

The tons made by Klaasen and Temba Bavuma were enchanting, but also saw minimal contributions from the other batters.

Klaasen took the long handle to the West Indies, despite the potential precipices of 73/3 and 87/4, and said that is how the Proteas want to play, even in positions of strife.

"Sometimes, it will look great, and, on some days, it won't look great. It's a fine balance," Klaasen said.

"We want to play a certain brand of cricket and in difficult situations, we still want to play that brand of cricket.

"If it comes off, it's brilliant and if it doesn't, so long as it stays in your options, we can move on from there and learn from that.

"There will be days where it doesn't go our way, but so long as we stick to how we want to play our cricket, we won't have a problem with that."

