Times of change: Fearless and free is key in Walter's new Proteas blueprint

The Proteas, under Rob Walter, are adopting a new approach to white ball cricket.

The new coach is driving a blueprint of positivity, freedom and aggression.

This was on display in Tuesday's commanding victory over the West Indies in the third ODI.

Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter has provided some detail on the new blueprint of intent and positivity that was on display during his side's impressive victory in the third ODI against West Indies in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

In a spot of bother at 142/5 in chasing 261 for a series-levelling victory, Heinrich Klaasen (119* off 61) and Marco Jansen (43 off 33) combined for a thrilling, match-winning stand of 103 (62) that saw the Proteas obliterate the target.

The striking tactical approach was immediately noticeable when, historically, one would have expected far more caution from a South African batting line-up chasing a tricky target.

These are early days yet, but it is already clear that Walter is pushing the players into a new space of fearlessness and freedom. He confirmed as much when addressing the media ahead of a three-match T20 series against the West Indies that starts at Centurion on Saturday.

"It's just giving the guys the freedom to express themselves and take on the aggressive options in trying to understand what the game requires and how they can best utilise their skill sets," said Walter.

"We're going to bump our heads a couple of times trying to find our sweet spot.

"I think part of the blueprint looks like Heinrich playing the way he did [on Tuesday], coming in with the team in trouble and not necessarily looking to stabilise, but to keep up with our aggressive intent and nature.

"All the while, there is an understanding that the requirements of the game are going to change, and for me, it's to keep pushing the batters and bowlers to understand what skill set they require to maximise the most aggressive version of what the game needs at that time."

While the T20 series will see the Proteas fielding a different side as Aiden Markram takes over the full-time captaincy, the mantra of looking to be aggressive whenever possible will remain.

"It's now about figuring out what our T20 blueprint is," said Walter.

"The risk-taking does escalate a bit, and your time is less, so you have to take a few more chances to get where you want to. From a bowling point of view, it's about how we aggressively influence the game in T20 cricket, which is different to 50-over cricket.

"We are always trying to learn and fine-tune, and the games provide an opportunity for our players to assess the conditions in front of them and understand the best versions of their own games."

Walter revealed that the T20 series would be an opportunity to get some key players firing ahead of the two crucial 50-over World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands on 31 March and 2 April.

"It's a chance to get guys like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock back into the mix and ready for the Netherlands games in a way," said Walter.

"It's for them to get their competitive edge back and get out in the middle and put their skills under pressure. These guys are seasoned pros now, so it's really just about getting back into that environment."

Play on Saturday starts at 14:00.



