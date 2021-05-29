Titans coach Mashimbyi to fill in for Nkwe ahead of Proteas' Test leg of West Indies

Titans head coach Mandla Mashimbyi will be temporarily replacing Enoch Nkwe as Proteas assistant coach for the Test leg of the West Indies series.

Titans head coach Mandla Mashimbyi will be traveling to the West Indies as Mark Boucher's temporary assistant coach in Enoch Nkwe's absence.



Nkwe is on family responsibility leave and will miss the Proteas' two Tests against the West Indies, which will be held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Mashimbyi was Boucher's assistant at the Titans before the former Proteas wicketkeeper was appointed as national head coach in 2019.

Mashimbyi, who is a former Titans all-rounder, took the Titans head coach role and is currently assisted by former Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana.

Next month's tour will be the Proteas' first full visit to the West Indies since 2010.

Boucher's side will be stationed in their room for three days after arrivals, from where they'll be allowed to train on the fourth day following two negative Covid-19 tests.

Proteas Test Squad to the West Indies

Dean Elgar (captain, Northerns), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper, Northerns), Sarel Erwee (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Aiden Markram (Northerns), Wiaan Mulder (Central Gauteng Lions), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Keegan Peterson (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Lizaad Williams (Northerns), Prenelan Subrayen (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Marco Jansen (Eastern Province)

South Africa tour to West Indies fixtures:

10-14 June, 1st Test - St Lucia

18-22 June, 2nd Test - St Lucia

26 June, 1st T20I - Grenada

27 June, 2nd T20I - Grenada

29 June, 3rd T20I - Grenada

1 July, 4th T20I - Grenada

3 July, 5th T20I - Grenada