Ton-up KL Rahul drives India's strong opening day against Proteas

KL Rahul's seventh Test ton underpinned India's strong first-day total of 272/3 against the Proteas at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Ably supported by Mayank Agarwal (60), with whom he shared a 117-run opening stand, Rahul's 100 was compiled off 218 balls with 14 fours and a six.

It wasn't without its hairy moments, while it was tough going for the Proteas.

SCORECARD | South Africa v India - 1st Test, Day 1

A review was burnt on him when a Kagiso Rabada bouncer grazed his sleeve and not his gloves, while Rabada also tested him with a discomfiting spell of fast bowling after lunch.

However, when given a chance Rahul (122*) unfurled his exquisite cuts and drives to ensure Virat Kohli's decision to win the toss and bat first on a cloudy morning that ended with bright sunshine wasn't wasted.

Rahul's ton was his fifth outside of Asia and the first one by an Indian opener in South Africa since Wasim Jaffer's 116 at Newlands in 2007.

Rahul's ability to shift gears allowed Agarwal, whose 50 came off 89 balls, to take charge of the opening partnership, which was India's third 100-plus opening alliance in SA.

Agarwal was grassed by Quinton de Kock on 36 off Marco Jansen (0/61), who's nervy debut saw him concede 12 off his first over, but pulled things back brilliant to induce a chance.

It was the much-maligned Lungi Ngidi (3/45) who provided the breakthroughs. Distinctly and understandably off-colour in the morning session, his accuracy and venom accounted for Agarwal.

The Karnataka opener was prised out leg-before through a review that dragged on longer than expected in the 41st over.

The luckless Cheteshwar Pujara (0) was caught by Keegan Petersen at backward short-leg to give Ngidi two scalps in two balls to leave India at 117/2.

It wasn't a bad position for India's captain Kohli (35) to stroll out while Rahul dominated the 82-run, third-wicket partnership, Kohli batted with intent.

The prized Test ton that's dogged him since November 2019 remained elusive when he chased a wide Ngidi delivery into Wiaan Mulder's waiting hands at slip.

His dismissal allowed the current vice-captain in Rahul to bat with former vice-skipper Ajinkya Rahane (40*).

Their forthright batting not only saw them race to their 50-run stand off 74 deliveries but made sure the evening session was India's most productive.

The first one produced 83, with a slight slowdown in the afternoon with 74. With the platform set and the out-of-form Rahane chancing his arm, 115 runs were scored in the evening.

That helped entrench India's already strong position in what was a mixed bowling bag for the Proteas.

Morning session ring-rust gave way to mid-day intensity that faltered in the face of determined batting from Rahul.

They'll have to bowl much better on the second morning to avoid India running away with the game on a surface that quickened up as the day progressed but also offered seam movement.

Scores in brief:

India: 272/3 (KL Rahul 122*, Mayank Agarwal 60, Ajinkya Rahane 40*, Lungi Ngidi 3/45, Wiaan Mulder 0/49, Kagiso Rabada 0/51)