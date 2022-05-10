Ton-up Reeza Hendricks blasts SA 'A' to T20 win over ZImbabwe

Reeza Hendricks' sensational 55-ball unbeaten century has helped South Africa A to an easy, 92-run win over a Zimbabwe XI in the fifth and final T20 match between the two sides on Tuesday.

The win means that South Africa A take the series 4-1 after winning the one-day series 2-1.

Hendricks ended on 101* after hitting the final ball of the innings for six as South Africa posted 212/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

He was supported by Ryan Rickelton (47 off 29, 4x4s, 3x6s), Jason Smith (30 off 24) and fellow opener Wihan Lubbe (21 off 13).

The South African bowlers were impressive too, with Junior Dala (3/19) and Glenton Stuurman (3/23) ripping through the Zimbabwean top order, leaving them reeling on 36/5 after 6.1 overs.

Good captaincy by Heinrich Klaasen saw him bring Bjorn Fortuin (2/31) into the attack and he was rewarded with two more wickets, that of the top Zimbabwe run scorers of the day, Sikandar Raza and Milton Shumba for 25 and 21 respectively.

With seven wickets down and less than 100 runs on the board (83/7) in the 15th over, Ernest Masuku and Ryan Burl tried to add vital runs to their cause.

Their 24-run, eighth-wicket partnership was broken by Daryn Dupavillon (1/17) before Stuurman struck for his third and last wicket in the second-last ball of the match.

The hosts were restricted to 120/9 at the conclusion of their 20 overs, giving South Africa A a crushing victory.



