Ton-up Stubbs puts SA A in strong position against Sri Lanka

A century from Tristan Stubbs helped South Africa post 287/6 on the second day of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday.

Batting at No 3, Stubbs entered proceedings early after skipper Tony de Zorzi was removed for a first-ball duck.

Stubbs produced a well-complied 117 off 181 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six. He was ably supported by Keagan Peterson (50) and Zubayr Hamza (46).

South Africa were three runs behind their Sri Lankan counterparts at stumps, with Kyle Verreynne unbeaten on 34 and Beyers Swanepoel on 4.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, who started the day on 257/7, were bowled out for 290, with Senuran Muthusamy's 6/101 the mainstay of the visitors' bowling efforts.

Play resumes at 06:30 (SA time) on Wednesday.



