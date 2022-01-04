Top-scorer Petersen takes safe route on Van der Dussen dismissal

Proteas top-order batter Keegan Petersen took the safer option of not wanting to comment on Rassie van der Dussen's controversial dismissal.

Van der Dussen was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Shardul Thakur, but replays suggested the catch wasn't cleanly taken.

Petersen said the Wanderers pitch will get harder to bat on.

Proteas top-order batter Keegan Petersen chose the safer and diplomatic route of not wanting to comment on Rassie van der Dussen's contentious dismissal during the second day of the second test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Tuesday.



With what became the last ball before lunch, Van der Dussen inside-edged the ball onto his thigh and in real-time, it looked like a clean catch by India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Replays showed the inconclusive nature of the catch and at lunch, Proteas skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso 'Volvo' Masubulele approached the umpires in what could have been termed as an attempt to get clarity on the dismissal.

SCORECARD | South Africa v India, Second Test, Day Two

Law 2.12 that governs the change of decisions that umpires may embark on states that an umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final.

With Kyle Verreynne joining Temba Bavuma after lunch, it was clear that the decision spiced up what was a reasonably placid game from an attitude perspective.

Petersen, who was one of Shardul Thakur's seven victims, said such decisions were part of the game.

"For safety purposes, I don't want to comment on that because it is the umpire's decision," Petersen said.

"We're in a game where we have to take what they give us, regardless of what we think, whether it is out or not out.

"Some are going to go your way and some aren't and there's not much we can do about it."

Petersen's 62 was the Proteas' top-scorer on a pitch where none of the batters, even the aggressive Cheteshwar Pujara (35*) and Temba Bavuma (51) looked truly in despite their flurry of attacking shots.

Petersen said it should not come as a surprise if the pitch gets harder to bat on, especially with the Proteas having to bat last.

"The pitch is tough to bat on and it's not getting any better," Petersen said.

"There was some good bowling and with that quality attack, they keep you on your toes all the time.

"I'm happy and I wish I could have done more to get the team into a better position, but I'll take it as it comes."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 85/2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 35*, Mayank Agarwal 23, Marco Jansen 1/18, Duanne Olivier 1/22)

India leads by 58 runs