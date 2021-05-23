Transformation ombud Advocate Ntsebeza saddened by missing testimony from leading cricketer

Cricket South Africa Cricket South Africa's Cricket for Social Justice and Nation building project ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza was disappointed by a missing submission.

Sport24 understands that former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini didn't put in a submission with the SJN.

Ntini is one of South Africa's most celebrated fast bowlers, with 390 Test wickets from 101 matches.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Cricket for Social Justice and Nation (SJN) building project ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza said a missing submission from a leading former cricketer is disappointing.

While Ntsebeza, who's work as the SJN ombudsman is yet to get off the ground because of the project's postponement last week Sunday, declined to mention the cricketer, Sport24 was informed by various sources that legendary Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini did not put in a submission at the SJN.

Sport24 understand that Ntini, who represented the Proteas in 101 Tests between 1998 and 2009, taking 390 wickets, didn't submit because of family reasons.

Ntini son, Masimphuthando or Thando, is already making his way in the South African domestic system having represented the Cape Cobras and the Titans.

With the franchise system having come to an end, Ntini junior has moved to the KwaZulu-Natal Coastal side, who's franchise outfit the Dolphins were the most outstanding side of the 2020/21 domestic season.

Ntsebeza said the lack of a submission from the cricketer is something they will have to accept.

"I have to apologise but I can't name them, but there is a missing name that disappointed me when I went through the submissions," Ntsebeza told Sport24.

"We know about the story and how badly this particular individual was treated, even though the person was a very famous cricketer because of his story and ability.

"The fact that his story is missing is disappointing, but there's not much we can do about that."

Ntini, who was the first black African to represent South Africa in Test and ODI cricket, had in an interview on SABC's morning show Morning Live expressed how lonely he was during his career.

In the same interview, he explained how he would often run to the stadium for training instead of taking the team bus.

Ntsebeza though hoped that, without mentioning his name, Ntini would have a change of heart when the SJN process resumes in July.

"I do hold out hope that when the athlete sees some of his former comrades making their testimonies without inhibitions, the cricketer will follow suit."