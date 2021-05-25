Transformation ombud Dumisa Ntsebeza not threatened by SJN-related litigation issues

Cricket South Africa's Cricket for Social Justice and Nation building (SJN) ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza said court actions are likely to emanate from the SJN.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24, Ntsebeza said those who wanted to go to court may go ahead and do so.

Ntsebeza said he was tired of being threatened.

The SJN should have started last week, but was controversially postponed by CSA's interim board after receiving a letter from CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith's lawyer David Becker.

In a wide-ranging and exclusive interview with Sport24, Ntsebeza didn't specify where other court issues emanated from, but said he was tired of being threatened.

The SJN, which was given a vote of confidence by the interim board on Friday and will resume in July when Ntsebeza returns from his stint as a judge at the African Human Rights Court in Arusha, Tanzania.

"I'm tired of being threatened over things that at the moment, I don't quite understand. I think that people who need to approach the courts may go ahead and do so," Ntsebeza said.

Ntsebeza, a seasoned advocate who was the Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner, said it was the nature of South Africans to run to court for frivolous reasons.

However, he said if it was their best way of getting any form of recourse, they were well within their rights to approach the courts for relief.

"In South Africa, people run to courts at the drop of a hat and when they're asked at court as to why they're there, they'll say I dropped my hat," Ntsebeza said.

"I can't stand in their way, even of those who would be threatening court action. Maybe I could also miss the forest for the trees because of being imbued in this job. I could be blinkered because of needing to complete this job.

"I'm not going to put words in the mouths of people who are speaking on social media."