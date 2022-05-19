Tristan Stubbs: A basher or batter - Who is he?

Tristan Stubbs came to light as a finisher of some ability in the Cricket South Africa T20 Cup earlier this year.

He was the tournament's second-highest run-maker.

He's been included in South Africa's T20 squad for next month's trip to India.

Tristan Stubbs delightfully shocked all and sundry with his belligerent batting displays at the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge in Gqeberha earlier this year, but who is he?

Who is Tristan Stubbs?

Stubbs was born on 14 August 2000 and grew up in Knysna where he attended Knysna Primary School.

He then moved to Grey High School for Boys in Gqeberha where in his matric year in 2018, he captained a strong side that contained South Africa Under-19 World Cup cricketers Luke Beaufort and Tiaan van Vuuren.

Grey PE has also produced the highest number of SA School's cricketers.

What did he do that was significant at school cricket?

Stubbs's Grey side only lost four out of 36 matches, but Stubbs then went on to become the top scorer at the 2018 Khaya Majola Week with 287 runs at an average of 71.8.

The SA Schools team he was part of that was coached by former Maritzburg College mentor and current Jeppe Boys' High cricket coach Mike Bechet, saw five players progress to the 2020 Under-19 World Cup squad, with all of them having featured in first-class cricket.

An interesting stat is that Marco Jansen, who represented North-West in 2018 and is now a capped Test player, was in the SA Colts team.

When did Stubbs feature in senior cricket?

Stubbs wasn't part of SA's Under-19 World Cup squad, but in that period, proceeded to make his first-class debut for Eastern Province against South-Western Districts in January 2020, where he made 47 off 93 in a drawn game.

He's gone on to play seven more first-class games and has two 100s and one 50, while he's played 11 List A games.

It's in the shortest format where he made his bow last, making a six-ball 10 against the Dolphins last year, but giving no notice of what was to come this year.

What has Stubbs done that's made selectors look in his direction?

Dewald Brevis was the talk of the town when he arrived in Gqeberha on the back of his 500-plus runs for SA Under-19 at the World Cup.

By the time Brevis got to Algoa Bay, Stubbs had already drilled 51* off 27 against the Titans, 21 off 11 against Western Province, 80* off 31 against the Dolphins, 65 off 35 against the Knights, and 47 off 30 against the Paarl Rocks.

Those numbers should have dictated that Stubbs should have been a better Indian Premier League pick than Brevis.

Mumbai Indians eventually picked him up as a replacement for the injured Tymal Mills and despite making 0 and 2 in his first two fixtures, what he's done at domestic level couldn't be ignored.

What lies in store for Stubbs?

He should play in the five T20s in India despite Mark Boucher having a reasonably settled T20 group that did well in last year's World Cup.

There are 10 scheduled T20s for SA before the World Cup in Australia where he can stake a place as an additional finisher next to David Miller.

An extended run in all formats at domestic level for Stubbs is a must, even though the wicket-keeping/batting queue has been lengthened by the excellence displayed by Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton.