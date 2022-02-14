Tristan Stubbs edging closer towards Proteas selection? 'The kid is on fire'

Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs has received the thumbs up from former Proteas player Ashwell Prince.

Stubbs has scored three 50s in the ongoing Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge.

However, his brilliance on Monday was overshadowed by Jacques Snyman.

Former Cape Cobras coach and Bangladesh batting consultant Ashwell Prince has given young Warriors finisher Tristan Stubbs the thumbs up after another scintillating batting performance.

Stubbs, a 20-year-old right-handed batter who occasionally keeps, has taken the Cricket South Africa T20 Provincial Challenge by the scruff of the neck.

With his 35-ball 65 against the Knights on Monday, Stubbs stretched his legs at the top of the run leaderboard to 217 runs in four matches at an average of 72.33 with an eye-popping strike-rate of over 200.

Prince tweeted:

On Saturday, his unbeaten 80 off 31 balls nearly salvaged a lost game against the Dolphins after the visitors racked up 211/5.

His blistering innings on Monday, though, was upstaged by Jacques Snyman's 90 off 52 balls that contained 10 fours and three sixes that helped the visitors to a comfortable nine-wicket win; their first of the tournament.

In the earlier game, South African Under-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis made an unbeaten 47 off 30 balls as he guided the Titans to a seven-wicket win over the Dolphins.