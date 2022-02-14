Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Tristan Stubbs edging closer towards Proteas selection? 'The kid is on fire'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs
Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs
Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
  • Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs has received the thumbs up from former Proteas player Ashwell Prince.
  • Stubbs has scored three 50s in the ongoing Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge.
  • However, his brilliance on Monday was overshadowed by Jacques Snyman.

Former Cape Cobras coach and Bangladesh batting consultant Ashwell Prince has given young Warriors finisher Tristan Stubbs the thumbs up after another scintillating batting performance.

Stubbs, a 20-year-old right-handed batter who occasionally keeps, has taken the Cricket South Africa T20 Provincial Challenge by the scruff of the neck.

With his 35-ball 65 against the Knights on Monday, Stubbs stretched his legs at the top of the run leaderboard to 217 runs in four matches at an average of 72.33 with an eye-popping strike-rate of over 200.

Prince tweeted: 

On Saturday, his unbeaten 80 off 31 balls nearly salvaged a lost game against the Dolphins after the visitors racked up 211/5.

His blistering innings on Monday, though, was upstaged by Jacques Snyman's 90 off 52 balls that contained 10 fours and three sixes that helped the visitors to a comfortable nine-wicket win; their first of the tournament.

In the earlier game, South African Under-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis made an unbeaten 47 off 30 balls as he guided the Titans to a seven-wicket win over the Dolphins.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
warriorscsa provincial t20 cuptristan stubbsgqebe­rhacricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6737 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1074 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3683 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5762 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo