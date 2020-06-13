Uncertainty at CSA paints picture of worrying times ahead

The future of Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe is as uncertain as ever, despite six months having passed since he was suspended for alleged misconduct.



On Thursday, the situation was further complicated when Moroe arrived at CSA's headquarters in Johannesburg to return to work, with his lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill, confirming to Sport24 it was a case of business as usual and Moroe was ready to report for duty.

In the early hours of Friday morning, CSA issued a statement after a lengthy board meeting in which it was confirmed Moroe was, in fact, still suspended.

It leaves the organisation in an all too familiar position of uncertainty that does not inspire much in the way of confident, decisive leadership.

CSA has committed to proceeding with its independent forensic investigation into the matter and is hoping to provide more clarity by the end of June, but the fact there has been no finality in half-a-year has raised eyebrows and potentially leaves the organisation hamstrung in its efforts to progress.

The board and CSA president Chris Nenzani are now under massive pressure, once again, with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) having voiced its dismay at the organisation's failure to act earlier this week.

Nenzani is set to address the media on Tuesday evening.

In Moroe's absence, CSA has been operating under the leadership of Jacques Faul as acting CEO, but his future is now also uncertain given Moroe is ready to get back to work.

Whether Moroe is eventually found innocent or guilty is a matter in isolation, but it does not detract from the fact that the CSA leadership is making headlines for the wrong reasons, as was the case in the weeks and months leading up to Moroe's suspension on December 6 last year.

One of the major worries is how the current state of affairs, in this time of severe financial challenges given the crippling effect of the coronavirus on the global sporting economy, will influence the willingness of potential investors and sponsors to part ways with their money moving forward.

"The talk is that the sponsorship market may reduce by as much as 40%," Andrew Breetzke, the CEO of the SACA, told Sport24 on Friday.

"The three main sporting codes in South Africa - cricket, soccer and rugby - now have to fight for 60% of what is left.

"To succeed in that market, what do you have to show? Good governance, good systems and good practices. Those are all the things we expect of a professional business, and the current disciplinary crisis undermines this.

"From a SACA point of view, it's a worry for cricket. We're only worried about cricket and we have to get this right."

Under Faul and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, who was unveiled shortly after Moroe's suspension, CSA have enjoyed a close working relationship with the SACA.

A lucrative three-match T20 series on home soil, scheduled for August, has been secured while on Monday, CSA is set to launch a new-look, three-team domestic competition that will serve as South Africa's first cricket since the coronavirus crisis brought everything to a halt.

Plans for the proposed domestic restructure, too, are ongoing.

All are issues of high importance, and all require a strong, united leadership to pave the way forward.

Presently, that is not something that CSA seems to possess.

Timeline of CSA under Moroe:

16 July 2018: Moroe is named the permanent CEO of CSA having served in the role in an acting capacity for around a year.

17 July 2018: Moroe commits to CSA staging what would later be called the Mzansi Super League (MSL) that year. He confirms SuperSport will be an equity partner in the product as well as the tournament's broadcaster.

21 August 2018: SuperSport announce it is no longer pursuing an equity share in the new T20 tournament but is still in discussions with CSA over broadcasting rights.

27 August 2018: Sunfoil pulls out as the sponsor of South Africa's four-day domestic competition and of Test cricket in the country.

5 September 2018: Momentum pulls out as the title sponsor of the national women's side.

13 December 2018: Castle Lager unveiled as headline sponsor for upcoming Test matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

8 April 2019: CSA confirms domestic cricket in South Africa is set for a major restructure, with Moroe keen on scrapping the existing franchise system for a more traditional 12-team provincial set-up from the 2020/21 season. Moroe says the projected loss of CSA over the next four years will drop from R650 million to R350 million because of the restructure.

9 April 2019: The SACA expresses concern over how the proposed domestic restructure would benefit the game financially.

30 May 2019: The SACA announces it will be taking CSA to court over the proposed restructure, saying it has been excluded from examining the detailed financials of the organisation.

19 July 2019: The Proteas' dismal 2019 World Cup campaign comes to an end as they finish seventh.

4 August 2019: Coach Ottis Gibson and his entire backroom staff are sacked following the disappointment of the World Cup. It is later revealed Gibson had been promised another contract with CSA as early as February. CSA announces a new structure that will see the head coach role replaced by a team director, while there will also be a director of cricket. Enoch Nkwe is named interim team director and Corrie van Zyl is named acting director of cricket.

8 September 2019: CSA president Chris Nenzani defends Moroe after it is revealed the organisation suffered a R200 million loss over the last financial year, thanks mainly to the cost of staging the first year of the MSL.

22 September 2019: CSA places the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) under administration over the handling of funds in a Newlands Stadium development. The entire board is suspended.

21 October 2019: The Proteas are humiliated in India, going down 3-0 in the Test series.

28 October 2019: The SACA releases a statement claiming it is owed R2.5 million from CSA in commercial player rights dating back to the 2018 MSL.

29 October 2019: Senior CSA officials Corrie van Zyl, Naasei Appiah and Clive Eksteen are all suspended for alleged dereliction of duty relating to the R2.5 million SACA payment. They are banned from entering CSA headquarters. No public explanation is given as to how they failed in their respective roles and CSA confirms the owed money has now been paid.

31 October 2019: The SACA expresses shock at the suspensions, confirming it had no dealings with Appiah in seeking the payment and adding both Van Zyl and Eksteen had actively pressed CSA to resolve the issue.

14 November 2019: Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith removes himself from the running for the DOC role just six days after being linked. He says the negotiation phase with CSA has been "frustrating", while he is not certain he would get the freedom to operate in the role without interference.

26 November 2019: The WPCA wins its arbitration case against CSA, who must cover all costs in the matter. CSA releases a statement saying it will not be opposing the ruling and the WPCA board is reinstated.

1 December 2019: CSA confirms it has revoked the match-day accreditations of five South African cricket writers because of how they covered ongoing events at the organisation. The decision is met with an outcry on social media and Sanef, SACA, Standard Bank and former CSA president Norman Arendse all express concern at the current leadership.

The decision is overturned less than 24 hours later, with Moroe apologising to all involved.

6 December 2019: Standard Bank announces, due to administrative developments at CSA, it will not be renewing its sponsorship of the Proteas. Moroe is officially suspended later that day.