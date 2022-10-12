Unpredictable Proteas do pack a punch: 5 talking points from rollercoaster India tour

The Proteas completed their white-ball tour of India in Delhi on Tuesday, going down by 7 wickets in the third ODI after being rolled for just 99 batting first.

It means they lose the ODI series 2-1 having lost the T20 series by the same margin.

More importantly, South Africa only collected 10 ICC World Cup Super League points from a possible 30, and they now face the very real possibility of missing out on automatic qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

There were certainly positive moments and suggestions that, on their day, the Proteas are a side capable of knocking over anybody.

Consistency, however, remains a concern in both the T20 and ODI formats with the bat, particularly, and ball.

Attention will now swiftly turn to the T20 World Cup in Australia where the Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, enter as dark horses. That tournament will also be Mark Boucher's final chapter as national head coach before he stands down.

Here, News24 Sport unpacks five key takeaways from the Indian tour.

Consistency issues

When the wheels come off, they do so in spectacular fashion. That seems to be the case with the Proteas white ball sides at the moment, particularly when it comes to their batting.

A top-order collapse saw the visitors reduced to 9/5 in the opening T20 but they then blasted scores of 221/3 and 227/3 in their next two outings. There was no middle ground in the T20s, and the batting either fired or disintegrated.

It was a similar story in the ODIs where a match-winning 249/4 (40) opened the series before Wednesday's calamitous 99 all out brought the curtain down on the tour in disappointing fashion.

With the ball, too, the Proteas missed lines and lengths at key stages and were punished, particularly in the T20 series.

Finding more consistency in both departments is key to the future of this group, because at the moment, the unpredictability suggests that a collapse is always just around the corner.

Temba Bavuma

What a tough tour this was for the skipper.

Scores of 0, 0 and 3 in the T20 series were followed by an equally disappointing 8 in the first ODI. Illness then ruled Bavuma out of the final two ODIs, but he enters the T20 World Cup with huge question marks hovering over him.

Bavuma's leadership credentials are not in doubt, but he is so desperately out of form that there are real concerns over what his inclusion means for the balance of the top order.

Reeza Hendricks has been in superb touch and is the obvious opening replacement for Bavuma alongside Quinton de Kock, but he looks set to miss out.

The hope will be that Australian conditions, where more pace and bounce is expected, will better suit Bavuma's game.

Either way, the captain enters under a mountain of pressure.

Maharaj eclipses Shamsi as SA's spin king

In both ODI and T20 formats, Keshav Maharaj has become his country's first-choice spin option. It is significant because if the Proteas go in with one spinner at the T20 World Cup, that will mean there is no place for Tabraiz Shamsi.

Shamsi has been recognised as one of the most destructive T20 bowlers in the world over the last couple of years, but he only got one cap in that format against India and recorded figures of 0/27 (in 2.4 overs). Things got even worse for Shamsi in the sole ODI he played when he carded 1/87 (8 overs).

Maharaj, meanwhile, was largely dependable with the ball throughout the tour and offers his captain far more in the way of consistency, which allows him to set fields.

It is a changing of the guard, of sorts, and completes a very impressive evolution for Maharaj, who was considered a red ball specialist not long ago.

Now, he is a part of the core leadership group and one of the first names on the team sheet in both shorter formats.

The faster they come, the faster they go

The Proteas have always depended heavily on their pace attack across formats, and there were some cracks on display on this tour.

Anrich Nortje is one of the quickest men on the planet, but when he misses his lines and lengths as often as he did on this tour, he can become very expensive very quickly. Nortje travelled at 12.16 over his two T20s, and that will be of concern with the World Cup in mind.

Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, remains key to the South African cause. While his figures were far more respectable - 8.08 per over in three T20s - Rabada only picked up two wickets in that series.

Lungi Ngidi, the third weapon in the pace arsenal, returned the most eyebrow-raising T20 figures on the tour as he went at 14.28 to the over (2/100 in 7) across two matches.

Wayne Parnell looks set to be backed as the specialist all-rounder in the side, but the Proteas will surely need more from the out-and-out quicks if they are to challenge in Australia.

Packing a punch

With the T20 World Cup in mind, the Proteas have at least shown that they possess destructive batters capable of winning matches almost single-handedly and from seemingly impossible situations.

David Miller is in the form of his life and leads the charge in this regard. He scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 235.84 in the T20 series, including a majestic century in the second outing.

Then, in the third T20, Rilee Rossouw put his hand up with a blistering century too while there was also a return to form in the format for Quinton de Kock at the top of the order.

With Aiden Markram in good nick in the middle order and the young, explosive Tristan Stubbs having shown what he can do, the Proteas suddenly have a powerful batting unit that has the potency to hurt opposition attacks.

They only need one or two of those guys to come off on any given day, and then who knows what could happen?

The hope, of course, will be to avoid any 9/5-like collapses.



