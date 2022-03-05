Proteas

'Unsung hero' Khaka makes Proteas history: 'We're very proud of her'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Ayabonga Khaka of South Africa (Getty)
  • Ayabonga Khaka became the fifth woman to take 100 ODI wickets for the Proteas on Saturday. 
  • Khaka was the star in her side's World Cup win over Bangladesh. 
  • The Proteas are backing themselves to go deep into the tournament, which is now under way in New Zealand.

Coach Hilton Moreeng conceded that the Proteas were "sloppy" in parts of their World Cup opener against Bangladesh in Dunedin on Saturday, but there was still plenty to smile about after a largely comfortable 32-run win

Being bowled out for 207 does not paint the picture of a side that is set to challenge for honours, but the Proteas seam bowling unit was more than up for the task and bowled Bangladesh out for 175. 

Ayabonga Khaka was the star, claiming figures of 4/32 (10) to land the player of the match award. 

Along the way, Khaka also notched up a significant milestone by becoming just the fifth South African woman to reach 100 wickets in ODI cricket.   

It was an emotional moment, and speaking after the match, Moreeng said that the dedication Khaka had consistently given to becoming a better bowler meant she was fully deserving of the success she was enjoying now. 

The Proteas '100 club'

165 - Shabnim Ismail

138 Dane van Niekerk

135 - Marizanne Kapp

108 - Sune Luus

100 - Ayabonga Khaka

"She has been one of the unsung heroes of this attack," said Moreeng.

"Ayabonga has been one of those very consistent cricketers who has been economical and worked extremely hard around the game and how to improve.

"The accolades that she's getting is because of the hard work she's been putting in over the years and the professionalism she shows in everything she does.

"She's a very good student of the game and she assesses conditions and opposition extremely well, and maybe that's what gives her the edge on days when the chips are down.

"We're very proud of her."

Khaka and the Proteas will next be in action when they take on Pakistan on Friday.

