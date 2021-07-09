Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Van der Dussen praises Ireland's measured ODI development ahead of crucial series

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo)
Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo)
  • Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen said Ireland have become a very competitive full member nation.
  • The Proteas will be playing Ireland in three ODIs, the first of which will be played on Saturday at Malahide.
  • Van der Dussen has experience of playing in Ireland.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen says Ireland have come on leaps and bounds as a competitive full member cricket nation.

Ireland, whom South Africa will be facing in the first of three ODIs at Malahide on Sunday, first made a splash at the 2007 Cricket World Cup.

Van der Dussen, who played club cricket in Ireland in 2013 and 2014, has been impressed at how the country has come along.

South Africa played Ireland in Benoni in 2016 where limited overs skipper Temba Bavuma made a ton on debut in what was a big 206-run win.

At the time, Van der Dussen was still some way off national team reckoning.

"They're a team that has come on in leaps and bounds in the last few years. I played club cricket here a few years ago," Van der Dussen said.

"Seeing where they are now and how far they have come, it is a really exciting prospect for us.

"These days, you don't have easy games anymore, especially away from home. It's a massive series for them and they're going to throw everything they have at us.

"We've had a successful tour and we want to make it even more of a success."

Van der Dussen was a prolific run scorer for the Church of Ireland Young Men's Society (CIYMS) club in Belfast and enjoyed his stay at the club.

The last two T20s will be played in Belfast, something Van der Dussen is looking forward to.

"Playing club cricket gave me an opportunity to get used to different conditions and different people," Van der Dussen said.

"Ireland is a full member now and for us to play here, we're really looking forward to the challenge.

"I think the last two games are in Belfast at Stormont where I played some club cricket, so I'm looking forward to seeing some of the faces I know."

The difficult batting conditions in the five T20s against the West Indies in Grenada made for tricky batting in the last five overs.

While the shortest format is something Van der Dussen isn't too concerned about because of the pressing ICC Men's World Cup Super League points they need to get from the series, their back-end batting remains a serious work in progress.

Even against Pakistan in April, South Africa struggled to finish well, but Van der Dussen said it's something they're trying to get right.

"The last five overs of the T20s is an area of the game we weren't happy with in the West Indies," Van der Dussen said.

"We were good from overs one to 15 and we really applied our basics well there, but came short in the last five overs of the five games.

"We tried different ways and tactics, but the reality was it was tough to bat, especially for the new batters.

"We're not too worried about that, but in 50 over cricket, there's a lot more time to get your eye in. I know where I came short in the West Indies and what I need to work on."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasodi cricketrassie van der dussendublincricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15769 votes
Cricket
12% - 4847 votes
Football
18% - 7261 votes
Athletics
3% - 1045 votes
Boxing
1% - 393 votes
Cycling
2% - 965 votes
Golf
5% - 1986 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3442 votes
Tennis
4% - 1434 votes
Water sports
1% - 366 votes
American sports
1% - 491 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo