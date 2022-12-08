1h ago

Van der Dussen unfazed by latest ball-tampering headlines: 'I suppose controversy sells'

Lynn Butler
Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen pushes a ball through the offside during his innings of 75 not out in the second Test against the West Indies in St Lucia.
Randy Brooks/AFP
  • Proteas star Rassie van der Dussen has responded to recent reports regarding the 2018 sandpaper scandal.
  • The Proteas are in Australia for a three-match Test series, but the Newlands scandal has been brought to light following Cricket Australia's amendment laws.
  • Van der Dussen shrugged off all the noise surrounding the 2018 saga, stating he didn't take too much interest in it.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen has responded to the recent reports regarding David Warner and his involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper-gate scandal.

The scandal has made headlines this week following Warner's attempt to overturn his lifetime leadership ban following his role in the ball-tampering saga against the Proteas at Newlands.

Warner served a year ban after he was branded as one of the main instigators alongside then-captain Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft.

Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft
Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft (Gallo Images)

Last month, Cricket Australia (CA) amended its player code of conduct, allowing Warner to request a review of his captaincy ban before an independent panel.

On Wednesday, Warner withdrew a bid to overturn his leadership ban, claiming an independent review panel wanted to "conduct a public lynching" and it would be traumatic for him and his family.

In a latest twist, Warner's manager on Thursday claimed that two executives laid the foundations in Hobart in 2016, two years prior to the ball-tampering incident in Cape Town.

At the same time, an Amazon Prime documentary series called, The Test premiered and follows the Australian team and their path to redemption following the ball-tampering scandal.

The documentary is co-produced by CA and focuses on Tim Paine and Justin Langer steering Australia in the aftermath of the incident.

READ | Sandpaper under the bridge: Elgar insists there's no 'bad blood' with Warner and Smith  

The Proteas are in Australia for a three-match Test series over the festive season, starting with the first Test on 17 December in Brisbane.

When asked what he felt about the 2018 saga being resurfaced in the media, Van der Dussen said he wasn't too interested or fazed by the news. 

"I am amazed, but I also don't really spend too much attention on it," Van der Dussen told reporters on Thursday.

"The internal politics, I suppose that's going on and I see there's a season 2 of The Test releasing, so maybe that's a bit of that involved as well.

"I suppose controversy sells and people want to stay relevant. To be honest with you, I don't take too much interest in what they've done. I think actions speak louder than words and there are a lot of words going around.

"What's happened has happened, it's pretty well-documented. So to talk about it now doesn't faze me too much."

The Proteas will also have an unofficial four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI from 9-12 December at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

proteas david warner rassie van der dussen cricket
