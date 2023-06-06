1h ago

Van Niekerk doubts she'll make Proteas U-turn: 'It's not the environment I want to be part of'

Compiled by Lynn Butler
Dane van Niekerk. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Former Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk doubts she'll ever come out of retirement and represent her country again.
  • Following her controversial omission from South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign, Van Niekerk retired from international cricket.
  • In an interview with the BBC, Van Niekerk admitted that the relationship with Cricket South Africa has "broken down".

Former Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk doesn't believe she'll come out of retirement and represent her country.

In March, Van Niekerk, at aged 29, announced her bombshell retirement from international cricket.

The all-rounder was controversially left out of the Proteas' T20 World Cup squad on fitness grounds after she failed to make a 2km time trial by 18 seconds.

Van Niekerk was candid about her weight issues in an interview with the BBC, stating that she never felt comfortable in her cricket uniform.

"I don't feel like I'm overweight; I don't feel uncomfortable. But the moment I put on cricket clothes, I feel uncomfortable, and I don't feel like I need to," Van Niekerk told BBC Sport.

"It's easy to speak about the fitness aspect. It's not a lie - I was never the leanest cricketer in the world, but I won games for franchises. I won games for my country.

"I realise how important fitness is - I'll never shy away from that - but you cannot diminish somebody or make them feel bad because [they] don't look and do things the way that you expect."

READ | Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa shoots the lights out as record viewers tune in

Van Niekerk represented the Proteas in 107 ODIs, 86 T20s and a single Test match against India in 2014.

She recorded 2 175 runs in ODI cricket, with a career-best score of 102 against Sri Lanka, while amassing 1877 runs in T20s, notching up 10 fifties.

With the ball, the leg-spinner bagged 204 international scalps overall (138 in ODIs, 65 in T20Is and 1 in Tests).

Van Niekerk, who has been plying her trade in T20 leagues around the world, says she doubts whether she'll return to the Proteas set-up.

"It's probably not [going to happen]. I've said my piece and they've said their piece, but it's an environment that was created and broken down," said Van Niekerk.

"It's probably not the environment I want to be part of as a human being. I'm not perfect by a very long stretch, but putting 14 years into something and it being something that you worked so hard for it ...

"I don't think there's any hard feelings or any animosity. Something big must happen for me to consider it, and I doubt it will."

Van Niekerk, who turned to commentary during the World Cup, hopes she can have a prospering career as a freelance cricketer as she looks to continue her love for the sport.

"The connectivity I've had with cricket the last few months was so negative, but the love for the game has always been there and that will never change," said Van Niekerk.

"I wanted to win a World Cup for my country - that was so dear to my heart - and unfortunately, now that's never going to happen.

"It's just finding that love and changing the connotation to cricket, finding that edge again.

"I just want to do well. I'm in the right environment to do that. I just want to have fun and contribute."

Van Niekerk is currently playing in England's ongoing Charlotte Edwards Cup for the Sunrisers, who have yet to win a T20 game this season.


proteasdane van niekerkcricket
