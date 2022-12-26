53m ago

add bookmark

Verreynne bemoans Proteas' slack batting in 'better' conditions: 'It's hard to accept'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne.
Proteas wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne.
Getty Images
  • Proteas wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne admitted they should have done better with the slightly more benign conditions.
  • The Proteas were rolled for 189 in the second Test against Australia.
  • The Proteas have now been bowled out for less than 200 on seven consecutive occasions, with two collapses highlighting the pitiful Melbourne Cricket Ground showing.

Proteas wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne said their batting capitulation on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday was harder to accept than their previous six instances of not making 200.

In what was South Africa's first Test at the ground since 2008, the Proteas had two collapses in between the 112-run sixth wicket stand between Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59).

The Proteas were eventually 189 all out in two-and a-bit sessions after they were given first use of a far less spiteful surface.

The dig was South Africa's seventh consecutive one where they didn't cross 200, but on what was a docile pitch compared to the overhead and underfoot minefields they faced in Manchester, London, and Brisbane.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1

The Proteas top and lower order collapses were 4 wickets for 11 runs (56/1 to 67/5) and 5 wickets for 10 runs (179/5 to 189 all out), respectively.

Verreynne admitted SA may still have belief in the bowlers, but it was hard to accept how they went about their batting business.

"Today's a bit harder to accept than the previous six innings. When we look back at those games, there were a lot of good balls and good bowling," Verreynne said.

"We'd stuck to our game plans, but the bowling was able to undo us. Today was probably the first time in a while that we had more soft dismissals.

"I think that's the most disappointing thing, but the batters are in a good place, even though it doesn't seem like that to the public.

"Behind closed doors, the work we've been putting in has been really good, the preparations have been good, and the conversations have been positive.

"We still have the belief, but we need to back our bowlers to do a job and back them up with the bat in the second innings."

MATCH REPORT Green takes 5 as Proteas batters falter in Melbourne, Australia seize control

Australia's less frazzled and far more forthright response of 45/1 in the 12 overs, spoke volumes of the improved batting conditions.

David Warner (32*), in his 100th Test and, at a critical crossroads in his colourful career, led the charge.

Verreynne admitted he misread the conditions in Brisbane despite his sparkling first innings fifty, but felt the MCG pitch might offer more for Keshav Maharaj.

"It looks a lot better and doesn't have too much grass. There wasn't as much seam movement, but you can never know," Verreynne said.

"There were some balls that were turning, so it might not be the seamers that come into play, but Kesh may play a big role.

"We may have to wait and see, but judging from today, it seems like a better wicket to bat on."

Play on Day 2 starts at 01:20 SA time.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteaskyle verreynnemelbournecricket
loading... Live
Australia 45/1
South Africa 189/10
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 228/4
New Zealand 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
38% - 2390 votes
Lions
6% - 394 votes
Stormers
32% - 2009 votes
Sharks
23% - 1436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo