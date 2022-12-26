Verreynne bemoans Proteas' slack batting in 'better' conditions: 'It's hard to accept'

Proteas wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne admitted they should have done better with the slightly more benign conditions.

The Proteas were rolled for 189 in the second Test against Australia.

The Proteas have now been bowled out for less than 200 on seven consecutive occasions, with two collapses highlighting the pitiful Melbourne Cricket Ground showing.

Proteas wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne said their batting capitulation on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday was harder to accept than their previous six instances of not making 200.

In what was South Africa's first Test at the ground since 2008, the Proteas had two collapses in between the 112-run sixth wicket stand between Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59).

The Proteas were eventually 189 all out in two-and a-bit sessions after they were given first use of a far less spiteful surface.

The dig was South Africa's seventh consecutive one where they didn't cross 200, but on what was a docile pitch compared to the overhead and underfoot minefields they faced in Manchester, London, and Brisbane.

The Proteas top and lower order collapses were 4 wickets for 11 runs (56/1 to 67/5) and 5 wickets for 10 runs (179/5 to 189 all out), respectively.

Verreynne admitted SA may still have belief in the bowlers, but it was hard to accept how they went about their batting business.

"Today's a bit harder to accept than the previous six innings. When we look back at those games, there were a lot of good balls and good bowling," Verreynne said.

"We'd stuck to our game plans, but the bowling was able to undo us. Today was probably the first time in a while that we had more soft dismissals.

"I think that's the most disappointing thing, but the batters are in a good place, even though it doesn't seem like that to the public.

"Behind closed doors, the work we've been putting in has been really good, the preparations have been good, and the conversations have been positive.

"We still have the belief, but we need to back our bowlers to do a job and back them up with the bat in the second innings."

Australia's less frazzled and far more forthright response of 45/1 in the 12 overs, spoke volumes of the improved batting conditions.

David Warner (32*), in his 100th Test and, at a critical crossroads in his colourful career, led the charge.

Verreynne admitted he misread the conditions in Brisbane despite his sparkling first innings fifty, but felt the MCG pitch might offer more for Keshav Maharaj.

"It looks a lot better and doesn't have too much grass. There wasn't as much seam movement, but you can never know," Verreynne said.

"There were some balls that were turning, so it might not be the seamers that come into play, but Kesh may play a big role.

"We may have to wait and see, but judging from today, it seems like a better wicket to bat on."

Play on Day 2 starts at 01:20 SA time.



