Verreynne feels pride, not relief after maiden Test ton: 'I've worked my whole life for this'

Kyle Verreynne was overjoyed, not relieved, when he carded his maiden Test ton on Monday.

The 24-year-old did not feel like his place in the Test side was in jeopardy.

Verreynne's 136* has left the Proteas in a commanding position in the second Test against New Zealand.

Kyle Verreynne did not feel like he was batting for his place in the team while compiling a maiden Test ton in Christchurch on Monday, but he did acknowledge that his introduction to the format has been mentally testing.

The 24-year-old, playing in just his sixth Test, was superb at the Hagley Oval, carving 14 boundaries and a six in a stunning five-hour knock of 136* (187 balls) that has left the Proteas in a position where they can level the two-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The hosts are 94/4 in their second innings, needing another 332 runs for an unlikely victory on the final day, while the Proteas need another six wickets.

If South Africa do get over the line, then Verreynne's contribution would have been immense.

It couldn't have come at a better time for the Western Cobras wicketkeeper/batter, either.

Going into this Test, Verreynne had a top score of 30 and had scored just 108 runs in his first seven innings at an average of 15.42.

With Ryan Rickelton currently with the Proteas and the likes of Sinethemba Qeshile operating on the domestic circuit, the pressure was on Verreynne to show that he was the right choice to replace the retired Quintin de Kock in South Africa's Test team.

This knock will go a long way towards easing any concerns there might have been over Verreynne's selection, but the man himself says he was never worried about his place in the team while there wasn't even a feeling of relief when he notched up his ton.

Challenging

"I didn't feel like I was batting for my place at all," he said matter-of-factly after the day's play.

"I don't think it's relief; I think it's more just pride. I don't know why you would feel relieved about getting a hundred. I think it's more just being overjoyed and happy with what you've achieved.

"I've worked my whole life to play Test cricket and play at this level, and to get across the line and make a contribution like that to the game and the team is something I'm really proud of."

Still, Verreynne acknowledged that his short Test career had been a challenge mentally since making his debut in the West Indies last June.

"Starting in the West Indies there were quite challenging wickets, and then against India, it was probably the toughest pitches that I've played on and then coming here the first Test was also really tough," said Verreynne.

"I'll be honest with you; mentally you have a lot of doubts about yourself.

"You read a lot of things that people are writing ... there were a lot of questions being asked of me. It was quite challenging."

Mindset

Verreynne showed his finest qualities on Monday, though, and he says being in the right frame of mind going into the Test helped immensely.

"I think the important thing for me was to keep that self-belief and keep backing what I've done in the past and my preparation," he said.

"In the build-up to this Test I did quite a bit of work on the technical side of things to try and refine that a bit, and going into this game I felt like I was in a really good space technically, and it was just about making sure I got my mindset right.

"I think the tough period I had at the start of my Test career has been important to go through, and hopefully, I am out of that now."