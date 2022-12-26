Verreynne insists Proteas' are still trying their best to remedy batting ills

31m ago

  • Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne said they're doing their best to remedy their batting ills.
  • The second Test took a turn for the worst when the Proteas were shot out for 189 on the first day against Australia.
  • The total, which had two major collapses, was SA's seventh-consecutive Test innings under 200.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne said they're trying their best to address every batting scenario they face as South Africa again finds themselves on the back foot in a Test due to their batting.

South Africa were bowled out for 189 on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, with the hosts whittling away to end on 45-1 by the end of play.

The Proteas had two terrible collapses four wickets for 11 runs and then five wickets for 10 runs - that were shielded by a 112-run stand between Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59).

The first-day dismissal meant the Proteas were skittled for less than 200 for the seventh-consecutive innings since the second Test at Old Trafford against England.

Verreynne said they were doing their best to avoid their now-consistent batting issue but added the only way for them to get out of the funk was by scoring runs.

"We're trying to address every scenario that we could face," Verreynne said.

"You also have to give credit to their bowlers because we had quite a big partnership that put them under pressure, but they stuck at it.

"When you lose both the batters that are in, it plays into the hands of the fielding team. You can prep as much as you can, but when you're in those situations, it becomes difficult.

"The conversions are based on the top six and making sure we have the runs on the board. We can't really be looking at the lower order and the bowlers and ask questions of them."

David Warner, playing in his 100th Test and seeking redemption after a poor period of batting form of his own, marched to an unbeaten 32 off 51 balls.

Usman Khawaja's wicket was the sole one to fall, but Australia's message was sent through Marnus Labuschagne coming in late on the first evening instead of a night-watchman being sent out.

Verreynne, while understanding that MCG groundsman Matt Page had produced a far more balanced pitch as compared to the Gabba's green viper pit, hoped the bowlers would again bail them out.

"I feel like we've put a bit of pressure on them with the ball," Verreynne said.

"There's still a lot of confidence that our bowlers can do a job and in the field, the energy is quite high.

"The bowlers are doing quite nicely, and they feel good. It's just disappointing that we have to keep relying on them.

"As batters, we have to put a target for them, but the confidence is still there."

Play on Day 2 starts at 01:20 SA time.

