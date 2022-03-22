Verreynne insists Proteas' IPL brigade's loyalty can't be questioned: 'They've shown focus'

Emerging Proteas star Kyle Verreynne doesn't for one moment doubt the commitment of SA's IPL-bound players in the ODI series against Bangladesh ... or overall.

He believes the starring roles played by Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock at the Wanderers at the weekend illustrated their desire to perform for their country.

Verreynne notes that the Proteas are aware of their awkward position in terms of automatic qualification for the World Cup, but aren't too preoccupied with it.

Kyle Verreynne has, in his short time with the national team, never experienced any doubts about the commitment of pre-eminent stars such as Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock to the Proteas cause ... and hopes cynics have changed their minds too.

The issue is firmly in the spotlight following last week's confirmation that South Africa won't have any of their IPL players available for the Test series against Bangladesh starting next week, including a front-line attack of Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.

However, Sunday's comfortable 7-wicket victory over the Tigers in the 2nd ODI at the Wanderers - which means Wednesday's final skirmish in Centurion is a decider - was notable for the lead taken by the Proteas' two biggest names.

Rabada was relentless and brilliant in claiming 5/39 from his 10 overs before De Kock hammered a 41-ball 62 that made a chase of 195 a stroll.

"The way those two performed was really good," said Verreynne, who was one of the other stars at the Bullring with an unbeaten 58.

"It just showed that even with the IPL around the corner, their full focus is just on this ODI series and making sure that we win it. I don't think their commitment has ever come into question.

"I can obviously only speak for myself, but I fully believe - and it's the same feeling among the rest of the squad - that these guys are fully committed to playing for their country. There are never any questions over whether their minds are in a different space just because going to India is around the corner."

While the Proteas go into the clash at SuperSport Park with renewed confidence, they still need the heavy artillery to fire because not only is the series on the line, jitters persist over South Africa's awkward overall position in terms of automatically qualifying for next year's World Cup.

It's not an issue the squad is fretting about too much though.

"I wouldn't say we've had in-depth discussions about it, but everyone is aware of the standings and where we lie," said Verreynne.

"We know the importance of achieving an automatic qualifcation, but we haven't spent a massive amount of time on it. It's really a case of taking it a game at a time and being in the right frame of mind.

"We still have quite a few games remaining, so I believe if we just take every match in isolation, we'll get the points we need to qualify."

The decider against Bangladesh gets underway at 13:00.