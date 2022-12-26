1h ago

'First 20 balls have been very crucial': Verreynne on beating batting gremlins

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Proteas batter Kyle Verreynne said they needed to apply better batting basics as they collapsed again.
  • The Proteas had four and five-wicket collapses in their total of 189, which was their seventh consecutive total of less than 200.
  • Cameron Green tore the SA tail to shreds with his maiden five-wicket Test haul.

Proteas wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne said getting past the first 20 balls was the foundation of the face-saving partnership between him and Marco Jansen on the first day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Monday.

The pair came together at 67/5 after Khaya Zondo fell to Mitchell Starc, with Zondo's wicket being the fourth of a collapse of 11 runs.

Jansen and Verreynne stayed together for a 112-run partnership that looked set to guide the Proteas to the relative safety of 200 for the first time in seven attempts.

However, a collapse occurred of five wickets for 10 runs precipitated by Cameron Green (5/27) saw SA end on 189 all out, with Australia responding with 45/1 at the close of play.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1

Of the Proteas' top six, only Temba Bavuma (1 off 8) and Khaya Zondo (5 off 19) didn't bat for 20 balls, with Theunis de Bruyn (12 off 31), Dean Elgar (26 off 58) and SJ Erwee (18 off 31) all getting in and out.

Verreynne who made 52 to Jansen's 59 before they fell victim to Green, initially praised the improved state of the surface, but also laid the blame on the impatience of his colleagues.

"I think this wicket played better than the one in the previous Test, but what Marco and I did was to get through the first 20-odd balls," Verreynne said.

"The other partnerships failed in that aspect, to get past that early period. A day-one Test wicket is always going to be tough when you come in.

"Unfortunately, most of the batters didn’t manage to get past that, but I felt that Marco and I put emphasis on the first 20 balls.

"Once we got through, it played really nicely, but it was a pity we didn't push through."

Green's maiden five-wicket haul served as a reminder of what the Proteas are looking for in an all-rounder, even though their bowling bases are covered.

Green, who is a recent Indian Premier League millionaire, initially prised out De Bruyn before dismembering the tail.

READ | Verreynne bemoans Proteas' slack batting in 'better' conditions: 'It's hard to accept'

Verreynne praised Green for his spell and the shrewd manner with which he was used by his captain Pat Cummins.

"He's a bit different in that he's tall, but also has the ability to shape the ball a bit," Verreynne said.

"That's different as the other two right-handers are more seam bowlers. Also, because he's an all-rounder who is used as a fourth seamer who bats, they tend to use him in short bursts.

"He's a luxury for them."


