Verreynne puts faith in Proteas bowling attack: 'As batters, we need to be better'

Kyle Verreynne admits to feeling disappointment in their batting effort but has belief and backs the Proteas' fast bowling attack to put things in the balance.

The Proteas were bundled out for 152, with Verreynne top-scoring with 64 off 96 balls.

Verreynne says that the two wickets taken at the close of play have left the "window open" for South Africa.

Kyle Verreynne is confident that their bowling attack and undo the batting wrongs of their first innings total following the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

After being sent to bat first on a green wicket at the Gabba, the Proteas were bundled out for 152 in 48.2 overs, with spinner Nathan Lyon and seamer Mitchell Starc picking up three wickets each.

Verreynne shared a 98-run partnership with Temba Bavuma (38) before Starc bowled the Proteas white-ball skipper.

The Proteas collapsed around Verreynne, who top-scored with a valiant 64 off 96 balls (hitting eight fours and a six), before he was caught at slip off Lyon.

"I think the initial feeling is probably disappointment, but then you look around in the change room and see our four quicks and our spinners," Verreynne told reporters on Saturday.

"I think everyone sort of gets excited again and think: 'Well, we've got 150 on the board that might actually be enough with what we've got in the change room'.

"I think that's sort of the space that we're in at the moment. That's the approach we're looking to take," he continued.

"As batters, we need to be better, but I think with our bowling line-up that we have, to be honest, any score that we get there's a bit of belief that our bowlers can do a job with what's on the board."

WATCH | Zondo takes 'superman' catch to remove Warner for golden duck

The reliable Proteas bowling attack got off to a sparkling start as opener David Warner was dismissed for the very first delivery off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Australia's top-order crumbled before a 117-run partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head formed.

Head played an encouraging knock as he remains unbeaten on 78 off 77 balls (hitting 13 fours and a six), but fast bowler Anrich Nortje and Rabada picked up two quick wickets before the close of play as Australia sit on 145/5 and trail by 7 runs.

"We're probably still a bit behind the game, but those two wickets bring us back into it a little bit," Verreynne told reporters on Saturday.

"There's a window open for us now... If we start off well, I think we are in with a chance of setting something up in this game, hopefully."

Play on Day 2 starts at 02:20 SA time.