Veteran Aleem Dar to umpire his first Test in Pakistan ahead of Proteas tour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the match officials for the Proteas' upcoming tour against Pakistan.

The tour comprises of two Tests and three T20s as the Proteas compete in Pakistan for the first time since 2007.

As per the ICC's interim playing regulations, the requirement to appoint third country officials has temporarily been removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel.

Veteran umpire Aleem Dar will officiate in his first-ever Test at home with the first Test scheduled on 26 January.

Dar has umpired in a record 132 Tests since making his debut in 2003 in Dhaka.

"It will definitely be an emotional moment for me to umpire in a Test involving Pakistan. It has been nearly a 17-year and 132-Test wait, but its about to be over," said Dar, as quoted by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

"Like the players, the match officials also want to umpire in matches on home ground, something we achieve in white-ball cricket, but Test cricket remains the pinnacle format and I am delighted that I will be standing in the two Tests between two excellent sides."

International Test cricket only return to Pakistan in late 2019 after the 2009 terror attacks.

Joining Dar in the two Tests in the middle is Ahsan Raza, who is making his Test debut, after umpiring in 37 ODIs and 57 T20Is to date.

Match referee Mohammad Javed Malik, who is a member of the ICC's international pandel, will also make his Test debut after officiating in 10 ODIs and six T20Is.

Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively.

Pakistan v South Africa - Umpire and match referee appointments:

26-30 Jan - 1st Test. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

4-8 Feb - 2nd Test. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

11 Feb - 1st T20I. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

13 Feb - 2nd T20I. Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

14 Feb - 3rd T20I. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

- Compiled by Sport24 staff