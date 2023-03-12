Vindicated Conrad 'thrilled' in unleashing lion-hearted Coetzee: 'We're onto something good'

At the Wanderers

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad feels "vindicated" in "unleashing" rookie Gerald Coetzee against the West Indies.

Both Conrad and skipper Temba Bavuma hailed the 22-year-old's spirit and skill as he added a new dimension to the attack.

But Bavuma noted that Lungi Ngidi, whom Coetzee replaced for the series, isn't remotely out of the reckoning.

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad's short tenure has been characterised by a few bold selection calls, but none will feel more vindicating than "unleashing" Gerald Coetzee.



Indeed, the 22-year-old quick's promotion was eye-catching, especially since it came at the expense of Lungi Ngidi, who's been a fixture and stalwart in South Africa's Test line-up.

A return of nine wickets at an average of 15.88 in the two-Test series against the West Indies (the second most behind Kagiso Rabada and Alzarri Joseph) would suggest that call was patently inspired.

"I'm thrilled. I always knew at some stage we had to - to keep coining the phrase - unleash Gerald," said Conrad in the aftermath of Saturday's 284-run victory here, who had used the exact phrase in the build-up to the series.

Coetzee had shown his array of skills throughout, but his spell on Saturday illustrated his spirit as he recovered from a difficult start - his first two overs went for 20 - to finish with figures of 3/37 in eight overs.

"The way he took on the mantle of being the leading quick with KG (Rabada) was notable. In Centurion, he bowled behind KG, Anrich (Nortje) and Marco (Jansen), which was probably the 'easier' role," said Conrad.

"But here he stepped up. When I talked to him immediately after we wrapped things up, he was really disappointed in his performance. He truly felt he was better than that.

"If that's how the young man is going to react, we're definitely onto something good."

Skipper Temba Bavuma shared that sentiment.

"I'm very excited. Our attack has always been one that has the potential to keep us in games. When those guys click, we always have a chance within a game," he said.

"A guy like Gerald, he adds an extra dimension, he brings pace and aggression, which is why we've brought him into the squad."

Coetzee's emergence means the Proteas are in an envious position in terms of their bowling stocks going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, which commences in December against India.

Rabada (27), Nortje (29) and Ngidi (26) are in the primes of their careers, with Coetzee and Jansen, at 22, not only providing stern competition but relative longevity too.

Bavuma insisted that Coetzee's success should not be perceived to be at the expense of Ngidi.

"Not to forget a guy like Lungi, he's done very well at this level. For me, at least when I'm still captain, he won't move out of the conversation. He still plays a massive part in Test team and other formats," he said.

"It's a good position to be in, to have a plethora of skilled bowlers to choose from. The dynamic will probably change when the next WTC cycle commences because we have a few assignments on the sub-continent, but I'm very excited."



