Virat Kohli, India won't be punished by ICC following Newlands stump mic incident

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided not to fine or make any formal charge against members of the Indian team following the stump mic incident during the third Test at Newlands.

Skipper Virat Kohli and his side made headlines on day three of the final Test at Newlands against South Africa, where the visitors walked to the stump mics and lambasted a DRS overturned LBW decision against Proteas captain Dean Elgar.

Elgar was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin on 22 and given out, the Proteas skipper decided to go upstairs but ball-tracking showed the delivery missing the wicket after impact.

This left Kohli and several Indian team-mates infuriated particularly with broadcaster SuperSport.

"Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, hey and not just the opposition. You're trying to catch people all the time," said Kohli, referencing SuperSport's role in the Australian sandpaper scandal that rocked Newlands in 2018.

Indian opener KL Rahul chimed in saying that "the whole country is playing against 11 guys."

In Fox Sport's Ashes coverage, former England batsman Michael Vaughan stated that Kohli "needs to be fined.... potentially be suspended" for his actions.

However, according to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC's match officials reportedly had a word with the Indian team management cautioning them about their conduct, but there was no official code of conduct breach charge levelled them.

READ | 'Love it!' Proteas skipper Elgar welcomes Indian sledging: 'They forgot about the game'

The Proteas put on a valiant batting display as they cruised to a seven-wicket victory in Cape Town to claim the Test series 2-1 against the world's number one side.

"I have no comment to make on it [stump pic chatter from day three]. We understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know the exact details," said Kohli after the series loss.

"For me to justify what happened on the field and say we got carried away is different because if we got charged up and took three wickets, that would have changed the game...

"However, I'm not interested in making a controversy out of it. It is a moment that passed and we've moved on from it."

Meanwhile, Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper two days after the third Test loss.

Kohli will remain in Cape Town as the star batter will feature in the three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday in Paarl (10:30).